U.S. House Democrats propose $ 547 billion surface transportation plan





House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee Chairman Peter DeFazio (D-OR) speaks during an infrastructure press conference with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Capitol Hill in Washington, USA, May 12, 2021. REUTERS / Evelyn Hockstein

On Friday, a group of key U.S. House Democrats were due to introduce legislation authorizing $ 547 billion in additional spending over five years on surface transportation, a plan that would serve primarily to repair existing U.S. roads and bridges and increase funding for rail and public transit.

The Speaker of the Chamber of Transport and Infrastructure, Peter DeFazio, said in a statement that the proposal seizes “a once-in-a-generation opportunity to bring our transport planning out of the 1950s and move towards our energy future. clean”.

The plan presented by DeFazio and other Democrats on the top committee would authorize $ 343 billion for roads, bridges and security, including $ 4 billion for electric vehicle charging infrastructure. The panel will hold a hearing on June 9 on the proposal to consider the changes.

The roughly 1,000-page proposal comes as President Joe Biden and Senate Republicans are in talks about a massive increase in infrastructure spending in the United States. Biden wants $ 1 trillion in new spending over eight years compared to “base” spending on highways, bridges and transit, while Republicans have called for about $ 250 billion in new spending.

The Senate of the Environment and Public Works unanimously approved a bipartisan bill last week to spend $ 303.5 billion on highways over five years, a 34% increase from the last bill. Highway Reauthorization Act passed in 2015. Congress faces a September 30 deadline to reauthorize surface transportation programs.

DeFazio’s plan also calls for $ 109 billion for mass transit and $ 95 billion for rail, including tripling funding for U.S. railroad Amtrak to $ 32 billion. This would force Amtrak to set aside at least 2.5% of all annual government funding “to improve the passenger experience on long-haul routes.”

It would authorize $ 4.1 billion in subsidies to buy electric buses, create a $ 500 million subsidy program to reduce congestion in major metropolitan areas and $ 1 billion to address the shortage of parking for vehicles. utilities and allow heavier electric vehicles on US roads and mandate additional safety features in new school buses.

A big question in all plans remains how to pay them, as gasoline tax revenues have not kept up with repair needs. Biden wants corporate tax hikes and other higher levies on the wealthy to pay for repairs and has also suggested charges on driving commercial trucks.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos