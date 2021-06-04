Facebook Hit With New Antitrust Investigations In UK And EU





In this photo illustration, the Facebook logo is displayed on the screen of a smartphone with the EU flag in the background.

Chukrut Budrul | SOPA Images | LightRocket via Getty Images

London regulators from the UK and EU simultaneously launched an official competition investigation into Facebook on Friday, marking a rare coordinated investigation into the big US tech company.

The UK Competition and Markets Authority said it is investigating whether Facebook is abusing its dominant position in the social media or digital advertising market through the collection and use of advertising data.

The CMA said that Facebook gained from advertising and single sign-on options known as Facebook Login to benefit Facebook Marketplace, its buying and selling platform, and Facebook, an online dating service. Dating said it would investigate whether the data was misused.

“We plan to thoroughly examine Facebook’s use of data to assess whether Facebook’s business practices provide an unfair advantage in the online dating and classified advertising sectors,” CMA chief executive Andrea Coscelli said in a statement.

He added: “These advantages can make it difficult for competitors, including new and small businesses, to succeed and reduce customer choice.”

Meanwhile, the European Commission, the European Commission, said it would launch an official antitrust investigation to assess whether Facebook has violated its rules, specifically using advertising data it collects from advertisers to compete in the markets in which it operates. Like classified ads. “

The investigation also aims to determine whether connections between major Facebook social networks and Facebook marketplaces are in violation of EU competition rules.

MargretheVestager, Vice President of the European Commission, said in a statement: “Facebook is used by nearly 3 billion people on a monthly basis, and nearly 7 million companies place ads on Facebook. We collect data. We can target specific customer groups beyond social networks.”

“We’ll take a closer look at whether this data gives Facebook an excessive competitive advantage, especially in the online classified advertising sector, where people buy and sell goods every day, and where Facebook competes with the companies that collect the data. In today’s digital The economy, data should not be used in a way that distorts competition,” Vestager added.

Large corporations are facing increasing scrutiny around the world as their products continue to affect the lives of billions of people. The European Commission has launched an investigation into Amazon, Google and Microsoft over the past few years, and the CMA has launched an investigation into Google and Apple since the UK became an independent regulator in January after leaving the EU. .

A Facebook spokesperson said: “We are always developing new and better services to meet the changing needs of those who use Facebook. Marketplaces and dating give people more choices, and both products have many large incumbents. They operate in a highly competitive environment. We will continue to work together. We have thoroughly investigated them to prove they are not worth it.”

The company’s share price fell slightly 1% pre-market to $322 per share since the announcement.

