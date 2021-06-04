Take five: US inflation, Chinese trade and the ECB





Customers visit Macy’s flagship store in New York, New York, United States, May 20, 2021. REUTERS / Eduardo Munoz / File Photo

1 / HIGH ALERT

A critical view of inflation comes with Thursday’s US Consumer Price Index.

It is shaping up to be one of the most watched numbers in some time after consumer prices rose the most in nearly 12 years in April and a debate rages on whether a resumption of pressure on the price is fleeting or more sustained.

The reading is also one of the latest key economic data ahead of the Federal Reserve’s June 15-16 meeting.

The Fed’s Randal Quarles believes that a recent surge in inflation will prove to be transitory. Another strong impression of inflation raising Treasury yields could put pressure on the valuations of tech stocks and other growth stocks.

– Fed feuds: still expects the inflation jump to be transitory

– Demand pent up, shortages fuel US inflation

2 / MADE IN CHINA

Pacific-wide trade data is expected to show goods going west from Japan, China and South Korea, and money flowing east, from North America. North. Updates from the United States, Germany and Great Britain are also on the schedule.

The focus on US-China numbers has shifted from the “trade war” dashboard to fundamentals.

Currency markets will be watching trade data closely for signs that China’s huge surplus is moderating, which could block the yuan’s runaway. The currency hit a three-year high against the dollar in May, triggering a wave of relentlessness from policymakers.

Meanwhile, Chinese producer price data on Wednesday will show how much inflation is exported as factories begin to pass higher raw material costs on to customers.

– Chinese banks are overflowing with dollars, and that’s worrying.

3 / ECB BALANCE LAW

The ECB meets on Thursday. He must strike a balance between the need to support the eurozone’s recovery with emergency stimulus measures and accepting a more favorable outlook means that his PEPP program may not be needed any longer.

Dovish’s comments suggest that the ECB will continue to buy bonds at a pace close to the current pace. This view has pushed sovereign bond yields lower from multi-month highs in May, the euro is stable, having risen since April.

A slight slowdown in purchases cannot be ruled out, all the more so as the calm summer period approaches. And any sign from ECB chief Christine Lagarde that the tapering debate is ongoing will end the calm in bond markets.

– The ECB will maintain its flexible policy this year despite the high inflation risks

4 / TALK ABOUT IMPT IN CORNWALL

Leaders of the G7 economies are set to meet in the English coastal county of Cornwall, their first face-to-face meeting since the COVID-19 hit and the first for US President Joe Biden.

The summit will be a major test of whether cooperation between Washington and the rest of the world has improved since Donald Trump left, especially as Biden pushes for a deal on a crucial global tax deal.

Finance ministers meet first Friday and Saturday in London. Hopes for a breakthrough were heightened after UK Finance Minister Rishi Sunak said a US proposal to focus on the world’s 100 biggest companies under a tax deal could work.

But many details remain to be agreed. The summit will test the G7’s ability to prove it can work together on complex issues such as increasing taxes on multinationals enjoying a trade boom during the pandemic.

– Britain’s Sunak says the US plan to break the global tax deadlock could work.

5 / THE ELECTORAL FEVER

Germany’s ruling Christian Democrats face a key electoral test ahead of the September federal election.

Chancellor Angela Merkel’s potential successor Armin Laschet desperately needs his party to win Sunday’s regional vote in Saxony-Anhalt to dispel doubts about his ability to succeed in September.

Laschet’s party is neck and neck with the booming Greens in national polls, both holding around a quarter of the vote.

The left-wing Greens, meanwhile, will kick off their party’s conference on June 11 and officially declare Annalena Baerbock their very first candidate for chancellor. Less of a formality will be the finalization of the Green Party’s election manifesto – a guide to what could happen to us for politics in Europe’s largest economy.

– Laschet faces test from the East in an attempt to succeed Germany’s Merkel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos