CMA investigates Facebook’s use of advertising data





The Competitive Markets Authority (CMA) has launched an investigation into how Facebook collects and uses certain data, which gives Facebook an unfair advantage over its competitors in providing classified advertising and online dating services. .

The company collects data from Facebook Login, a digital advertising service that allows other businesses to advertise to Facebook users, and a single sign-on option that provides the ability to log in to other websites, apps and services using Facebook logs. -Detail.

The CMA is investigating whether Facebook has used data obtained from advertising and single sign-on to benefit its own services, particularly Facebook Marketplace and Facebook Dating, where users and businesses can post classified ads to sell items. will do A dating profile service launched in Europe in 2020.

The European Commission today launched its own investigation into Facebook’s data use. The CMA will work closely with the European Commission as an independent investigation proceeds.

Andrea Coscelli, Chief Executive Officer of CMA, said:

We plan to thoroughly examine Facebook’s use of data to assess whether its business practices provide an unfair advantage in the online dating and classified advertising sectors.

These benefits can make it difficult for competitors, including new and small businesses, to succeed and reduce customer choice.

We will each work closely with the European Commission, investigating these issues and continuing to work with other agencies to address these global issues.

This is just the beginning of the CMA investigation, so a decision has not yet been made as to whether Facebook has violated the law.

CMA launched the Digital Markets Unit (DMU) in April. Aside from this new investigation into Facebook’s use of advertising market data, DMU is starting to look at how a code of conduct actually works to manage relationships between digital platforms and groups like small businesses. customer. DMU is operating in a non-legal form with pending legislation that would give it full powers. Prior to this, CMA will continue to work to promote competition and consumer interests in the digital marketplace, including taking enforcement action where necessary.

This is the third investigation into alleged violations of competition laws that the CMA recently disclosed in the digital marketplace. We’re also investigating Google’s privacy sandbox and Apple’s AppStore.

Note to editors

The competition law relevant to the CMA investigation is the 1998 Competition Act. The Chapter 2 Prohibition of the Competition Act of 1998 prohibits any conduct in one or more businesses that constitutes the abuse of a dominant position in a market. Affects trade within the UK.

The CMA may initiate an investigation under the Competition Act of 1998 if it has reasonable grounds to suspect that there has been a violation of the Competition Act. If the CMA determines that Facebook has violated competition laws, it can issue fines of up to 10% of Facebook’s global sales, as well as legally binding instructions to end the violation.

Facebook is owned by Facebook UK Ltd, Facebook Ireland Limited and Facebook, Inc. (U.S. parent company) means the entire group of companies.

The research was initiated in accordance with CMA’s digital work, including the Online Platform and Digital Advertising Market Research and Digital Markets Task Force. CMA found in its market research that Facebook has market dominance in social media and digital display advertising.

Facebooks Single Sign-On service is an authentication service that can be used by third-party websites and apps as a quick way for users to create an account and log in using their Facebook login details. This is provided through a form of software known as an application programming interface (API).

Media inquiries should be directed to [email protected] or 020 3738 6460.

