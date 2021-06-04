Pre-market stocks: why everyone’s touting the U.S. jobs report





What’s happening: The US Department of Labor releases May data on Friday. Economists polled by Refinitiv predict that 650,000 more jobs have been added to the economy. That would be up sharply from the 266,000 jobs created in April, a shocking disappointment that raised questions about the strength of the US recovery and the state of the job market.

Investors fear their crystal balls will fail them again. While the ADP jobs report released earlier this week showed that 978,000 private sector jobs were created in May, significantly exceeding the 650,000 analysts expected, this is not always considered a reliable indicator.

“Payroll has likely risen sharply from pre-Covid standards, but we still see a downside risk from consensus this month,” TD Securities strategists said in a note to clients. Goldman Sachs said the uncertainty before the report is “higher than usual.”

The “downside risk” may not appear to be significant. But jobs data is extremely important for investors and policymakers trying to end the next phase of economic recovery.

Job growth is being closely watched by the Federal Reserve, which is trying to determine when to reverse unprecedented levels of support for the economy. What happened in May will set the stage for discussions at its meeting later in June.

Rabobank’s Richard McGuire and Lyn Graham-Taylor note that if Friday’s jobs reading is as strong as the ADP figure, it “would likely push the conical speech to the top of the [Federal Reserve’s] the agenda for this month’s meeting “refers to as the Fed eases its massive purchases of government bonds, a key part of its relief efforts.

Wage data will also be scrutinized as inflation remains a major concern for investors and central banks. Expectations that wage growth will remain subdued in the coming months is one of the main reasons many traders do not press the panic button as energy and food prices surge .

However, labor shortages in many industries and announcements of wage hikes from companies like McDonald’s could cause average hourly earnings “to rise sharply” from last year, according to Goldman Sachs.

The world is watching: McGuire and Graham-Taylor stress that US data does not appear in a vacuum and will also affect discussions at the European Central Bank, which is meeting in Frankfurt next week.

AMC defends its sale of shares on YouTube

AMC Entertainment’s crazy week isn’t over yet.

See here: After rallying 118% on Tuesday and Wednesday, shares plunged 18% on Thursday after the movie chain’s decision to sell more shares put the brakes on its breathtaking rally. Its stock lost another 5% in trading before market on Friday.

Seeking to capitalize on its popularity online and its growing base of ordinary investors, AMC (AMC) announced Thursday morning that it would sell 11.55 million shares to enthusiastic investors. He completed the offer the same day, raising more than $ 587 million.

But the company acknowledged that bizarre market dynamics were at play and warned investors that they should be prepared to lose all of their money.

“Recent volatility and our current market prices reflect market and trading dynamics unrelated to our underlying business,” said AMC.

Sign of the times: In a YouTube interview with Trey’s Trades, an account of 287,000 subscribers, CEO Adam Aron defended the sale of shares.

“[It] makes AMC a much stronger company, much easier for us to grow in the future, and I think that’s in the best interests of our shareholders, ”said Aron.

AMC certainly has a lot of work to do. While reopening the theaters should help her business, she faces many uncertainties about how quickly customers will return. Between April 2020 and January 2021, the company was within months or weeks of cash flow on five occasions.

My thought bubble: There’s a lot to unbox here, but I’m so intrigued by the trend for executives, who normally appear on tricky calls with Wall Street analysts, speaking directly to armies of investors. online. If you want to know more, I recommend this article published by The New York Times in April.

U.S.-China friction continues on Wall Street

President Joe Biden’s decision to extend the Trump-era ban on US investments in dozens of Chinese companies is a reminder that Wall Street cannot ignore the lingering tensions between Washington and Beijing.

The latest: Biden on Thursday signed an executive order prohibiting Americans from owning or trading in securities related to 59 companies, citing the threat of Chinese surveillance technology.

The original order, signed by former President Donald Trump in November, applied to 31 Chinese companies which the administration said “allow the development and modernization” of the Chinese military and “directly threaten” security. American.

Biden’s announcement largely continues the campaign launched by his predecessor against Chinese technology and other companies, reports my CNN Business colleague Jill Disis.

Many companies that were on Trump’s list, including smartphone maker Huawei and CCTV equipment maker Hikvision, remain on it. Some of the country’s biggest telecommunications companies, including China Mobile and China Unicom, are also still banned. China condemned the move at a press briefing on Friday, saying the United States had “unscrupulously suppressed and restrained Chinese companies.”

Overview: The new order “brings the world closer to strategic decoupling in the global financial sector,” said Alex Capri, a researcher at the Hinrich Foundation and a visiting principal researcher at the National University of Singapore. He added that this “underlines the difficulty that US financial companies are going to have in the future, trying to determine which of their investments have ties to the Chinese state.”

The U.S. Jobs Report for May releases at 8:30 a.m. ET, along with the unemployment rate and hourly earnings data.

Also today: Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde speak at the Green Swan virtual conference on climate and finance.

Coming up: U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will travel to London on Friday and Saturday for a meeting of Group of Seven finance ministers, seeking support for a historic overhaul of global tax rules.

