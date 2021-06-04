US Finds No Evidence Aerial Sightings Were Alien Spacecraft: NYT | Space News





A new intelligence report says no evidence that unidentified aerial phenomena observed by the Navy in recent years were extraterrestrial.

U.S. intelligence officials have found no evidence that the unidentified aerial phenomena seen by Navy aviators in recent years were alien spacecraft, but the sightings remain unexplained in a highly anticipated government report.

The New York Times said Thursday that the report also revealed that the vast majority of incidents documented over the past two decades did not come from any U.S. military technology or other advanced U.S. government technology, citing senior officials from administration informed of the report presented to Congress this month.

Many of the more than 120 sightings examined in a Pentagon task force’s classified intelligence study were reported by U.S. Navy personnel, while some involved foreign military personnel, according to the Times.

The newspaper said U.S. intelligence officials believe technology from a rival power could explain at least some of the aerial phenomena in question.

An unnamed senior US official briefed on the report said US intelligence and military officials fear China or Russia may experiment with hypersonic technology.

An unclassified version of the report due to be submitted to Congress by June 25 will present few other findings, the newspaper said.

Public fascination with unidentified flying objects has been fueled in recent weeks by the upcoming report, with UFO enthusiasts anticipating revelations of unexplained sightings many believe the government has sought to discredit or cover up for decades. .

But senior US officials cited in the Times article said the ambiguity of the reports meant the government was unable to permanently rule out theories that the unidentified phenomena may have been extraterrestrial in nature.

The Government’s Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP) Task Force was formed following a series of sightings by military pilots of unknown aerial objects exhibiting alien speeds and maneuverability that seemingly defied limits of known technology and the laws of physics.

Led by the Navy, the task force was established last year to improve its understanding and better understand the nature and origins of UAP’s incursions into our training fields and designated airspace, the door said. Pentagon word, Sue Gough.

She said such incidents are cause for concern because of the security and national security implications.

Responding to Reuters news agency questions about the task force report, Gough said in an email: We do not publicly discuss the details of the UAP’s observations, the task force, or the reviews.

The term unidentified flying objects, or UFOs, long associated with the idea of ​​alien spacecraft, has been largely supplanted in official government language by UAP, short for unidentified aerial phenomena, since December 2017.

It was then that the Pentagon was first recorded, in a New York Times article acknowledging UAP’s documented encounters by its warplanes and ships and efforts to catalog them, marking a turning point after decades of public treatment of the subject as taboo.

