UK Regulators Approve Pfizer Covid Vaccine for 12 to 15 Years Old | corona virus





UK regulators have approved the use of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid vaccine for children aged 12 to 15 years, potentially paving the way for immunization campaigns targeting students.

The decision to give children a vaccine rests with the Joint Committee on Immunization and Immunization (JCVI), a government advisory body, which will now review the evidence.

Children are generally less affected by Covid than adults, with a few exceptions who have suffered a debilitating condition as a result of an infection called multisystem inflammatory syndrome. In most cases they recover, but some long-term effects remain and some have died.

However, mass vaccination of children will help protect the adult population, especially vulnerable grandparents and other elderly relatives. It is also the basis for flu vaccinations for young children.

The Medicines and Medical Products Regulatory Authority (MHRA) and the Independent Human Medicines Commission (CHM) have evaluated the evidence from children’s trials and said they believe the Pfizer vaccine is safe and effective. It is already approved for use in children between the ages of 12 and 15 in the United States.

We carefully reviewed clinical trial data in children aged 12 to 15 years and concluded that the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine is safe and effective in this age group and that the benefits of this vaccine outweigh all risks. MHRA Chief Executive Officer.

We have established a comprehensive safety surveillance strategy to monitor the safety of all UK-approved Covid-19 vaccines, which includes a group of 12 to 15 years old.

Approval extensions will not be granted unless expected safety, quality and effectiveness criteria are met.

The Vaccinations and Immunization Joint Committee will now advise on whether this age group will be vaccinated as part of a placement program.

Pfizer and Moderna, which make similar vaccines, reported 100% efficacy across age groups, meaning that none of the children in the trial developed Covid symptoms. AstraZeneca has started experimenting with young children and aims to enroll 300 volunteers aged 6-18 in four locations: London, Oxford, Bristol and Southampton.

CHM Chair Prof. Munir Pirmohamed said that the potential risk of side effects was carefully looked at.

There was a thorough evaluation and review of this data, which was specifically reviewed by CHM’s Pediatric Specialist Advisory Group and CHM’s Covid-19 Vaccine Benefit Risk Specialist Working Group, scientific experts in this age group. said.

Based on data on vaccine quality, effectiveness and safety, we conclude that the benefits of the vaccine outweigh all the risks. MHRA will continue to investigate all suspected adverse events data received through its rigorous surveillance program through the Yellow Card Scheme and other safety surveillance measures for all Covid-19 vaccines used in the UK.

A quick guide to covid vaccine side effects: what are the side effects, who gets infected and why?

What are the most common side effects of the Covid vaccine?

Most side effects of the Covid vaccines Pfizer/BioNTech and Oxford/AstraZeneca are mild and short-lived, according to Public Health England. These include pain in the area where the jab was received, fatigue or aches and headaches. Uncommon side effects include swollen lymph nodes.

What causes common side effects?

Professor Robert Read, director of clinical and laboratory science in medicine at the University of Southampton, said the sore arm could be due to trauma to the needle in the muscle, or it could be local inflammation of the muscle caused by the chemicals in the injection. Director of the NIHR Southampton Biomedical Research Center.

Other common side effects, such as muscle pain, flu-like illness, and fatigue, are probably due to the generalized activation of the immune system from the vaccine. What this means is that to make antibodies, white blood cells stimulated by a vaccine must secrete chemicals called cytokines, interferons and chemokines that function to send messages from cell to cell in order to be activated.

Are blood clots a side effect of vaccines?

Oxford/AstraZeneca zaps are associated with reports of low platelet counts and fewer blood clots (platelets are pieces of cells that help blood clot). Distribution of Johnson & Johnson vaccines has been “suspended” in the United States, and scientists have investigated six cases of rare types of blood clots.

This includes a rare clot in the brain called cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST). It is estimated that in the unvaccinated population there may be 15 to 16 cases per million people per year.

The Medicines and Medical Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) says Oxford/AstraZeneca jab recipients should be alert for new headaches, blurred vision, confusion, or seizures that occur more than 4 days after vaccination. MHRA also indicated shortness of breath, chest pain, abdominal pain, swelling of the legs and abnormal skin bruising as reasons for seeking medical advice.

As of March 31, MHRA said it had received 79 reports of low platelet-associated thrombotic cases, including 19 deaths after more than 20 million doses of Oxford/AstraZeneca Zab. This equates to about 4 cases per million vaccinated people.

Two cases of thrombus with low platelet count were also reported among Pfizer/BioNTech jab recipients. The European Medicines Agency is also investigating three cases of venous thromboembolic thrombus associated with Johnson & Johnson jab.

MHRA says low platelet-associated blood clots can occur naturally in unvaccinated people and in people with Covid, and while evidence of an association with the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine has grown stronger, more research is needed.

Correspondent Nicola Davis Science

As part of a randomized, placebo-controlled clinical trial, more than 2,000 children aged 12 to 15 years were studied. There were no cases of Covid-19 from day 7 after the second dose and 16 cases in the placebo group. Also, data on neutralizing antibodies show that the vaccine works at the same level as adults aged 16 to 25 years. This is a very positive result.

