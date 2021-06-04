May 2021 Jobs Report: US Adds 559,000 To Payroll





Hiring picked up in May as the government announced on Friday that employers had added 559,000 workers, about double the gains of the previous months.

The unemployment rate fell to 5.8%, the Labor Department reported.

As infections decline, vaccinations spread and businesses reopen, the economy has started to recover, but the path has not been easy. Job growth has rebounded in recent months and could continue its uneven advance throughout the summer, analysts say.

The ride will likely be bumpy by September, said Rubeela Farooqi, chief U.S. economist at High Frequency Economics.

The labor force participation rate fell slightly to 61.6%, proof that many workers who dropped out of the workforce during the pandemic have still not returned. This was upsetting to employers who complained about the lack of response to help-seeking ads.

We are making good progress towards a return to full employment, said Carl R. Tannenbaum, chief economist of Northern Trust, but it will be several months before we reach that goal.

The biggest job gains were in leisure and hospitality, with people returning in droves to bars and restaurants. The education, health and social assistance sectors also showed growth. Construction jobs have declined, a trend some economists link to problems in the supply chain.

Job postings on the online job site Indeed were up 27% at the end of May from their February 2020 level, before the pandemic struck.

Almost half of small business owners surveyed by the National Federation of Independent Businesses in May said they were struggling to fill niches. Many employers have blamed the improved pandemic-related unemployment benefits for the worker shortage, prompting 25 Republican-led states to pull out of some or all federal unemployment assistance programs in the coming weeks. , months before they expire.

Most economists have dismissed this argument and say the reality is more complicated. Lack of child care, lingering health issues, low wages and competing priorities all likely play a bigger role, they say.

Is there a labor shortage? Ms. Farooqi asked. In my mind, absolutely not. There is a ramp-up effect, and it will persist a bit. We must expect friction.

At the start of the pandemic, job postings fell much faster than job searches, said Julia Pollak, labor economist at online job site ZipRecruiter. Now there is a similar dynamic: publications have picked up much faster than search activity.

It is only a matter of time, said Pollak, who pointed out that many workers in the prime of life have only recently been able to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

She also said there was a mismatch between the type of jobs offered and those sought. More than half of applicants want to work remotely, while only 10% of employers offer this option.

The average monthly gain over March, April and May was around 540,000 positions. If this rate continues, it will be necessary to wait until 2022 for the labor market to return to pre-pandemic levels.

The number of people unemployed for more than 26 weeks has fallen to 3.8 million, or about 40% of the total.

