New contracts signed with the UK, Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein





The UK has signed new trade agreements with Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein that will strengthen important UK sectors like digital, cut tariffs on high quality UK food and agricultural products and support jobs everywhere in our country.

The deal agreed in principle today (June 4) is the first by these three countries to include a dedicated chapter for digital trade and small businesses in all their trade deals, and it is the most advanced they have ever done.

The state-of-the-art digital clause means UK companies can benefit from the promise of limiting unnecessary paperwork when exporting to Norway and Iceland. Electronic documents, contracts and signatures allow goods to move seamlessly across borders, saving business time and money.

The agreement significantly reduced tariffs to 277% on Norwegian exporters of West Country Farmhouse Cheddar, Orkney Scottish Island Cheddar, Traditional Welsh Caerphilly and Yorkshire Wensleydale cheeses. There are also tariff reductions and quotas for pork, poultry and other commodities. British wines and spirits, including Scotch whiskey, will now also be recognized in Norway and Iceland.

Reducing import duties on shrimp, shrimp and cod will help reduce UK fish processing costs, supporting around 18,000 jobs in those industries in Scotland, East Yorkshire and Northern Lincolnshire.

International Trade Minister Liz Truss said:

Today’s deal will be a huge boon to trade with Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein, and will support jobs and prosperity in all four countries, while growing economic relations already valued at 21.6 billion.

International Trade Minister Ranil Jayawardena said:

The deal shows that the UK will continue to be the trade partner of choice as it sets the global trade agenda in areas such as e-commerce and climate change.

More trade and more investment will drive growth and support jobs everywhere in our country.

The deal means UK companies can bid for more government contracts in partner countries worth around $200 million per year.

The deal allows for limits on the rates mobile operators can charge each other for international mobile roaming, the world’s first in an FTA, keeping costs low for vacationers and business travelers.

It also allows highly skilled professionals to enter Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein for business purposes, which means a faster and simpler visa process and includes professional qualification recognition so nurses, lawyers, veterinarians and other professionals can apply for recognition. You will have a clear path to Working in a partner country.

The deal means clearer rules to ensure that financial services firms are not treated unfairly, including some of the most ambitious commitments to support UK-secured investments in FTAs, allowing investors to prioritize senior management without being restricted by nationality. Allows you to nominate candidates. residency basis.

