Drought grips western US as wildfire season begins





Low water levels are seen next to barges that are anchored at Bidwell Canyon Marina on Lake Oroville on June 1, 2021 in Oroville, California.

Justin Sullivan | Getty Images

Nearly three-quarters of the western United States faces the most severe drought in US Drought Monitor history as hot, arid conditions are expected to exacerbate the threat of wildfires and shortages of water this summer.

Parts of California, Nevada and Washington have seen sweltering triple-digit temperatures over the past week amid the drought, according to the National Weather Service, with states issuing excessive heat warnings and advisories. heat in some areas.

Conditions this spring are much worse than a year ago. In fact, nearly half of the continental United States experiences moderate to exceptional drought, marking the country’s largest spring drought since 2013, according to scientists from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

In an aerial view, the remains of a house and trees burnt by a recent wildfire are seen near the rugged shores of Lake Oroville on June 1, 2021 in Oroville, California.

Justin Sullivan | Getty Images

The US Drought Monitor, a map produced by a team of university and government scientists, began about two decades ago. It is updated every Thursday to show the location and intensity of drought across the country.

In California, which experiences frequent drought conditions and massive forest fires, state reservoirs are 50% lower than they should be this time of year, according to an Associated Press report, which could trigger hydropower plants to shut down during the worst part of the wildfire season. .

Farmers in the Northwest are also facing increasing damage from drought and struggling to irrigate fields as water levels drop.

“72% of the western United States is currently experiencing ‘severe’ drought or worse. It is now the most extensive severe drought in recorded history,” wrote climate scientist and activist Eric. Holthaus in a tweet. “We are in a climate emergency.”

CNBC Politics

Learn more about CNBC’s political coverage:

Climate change is making drought and other extreme weather events such as hurricanes and forest fires more frequent and intense.

The researchers also claim that rising temperatures have pushed the American Southwest into a decades-long mega-drought, leading to, among other things, a drop in the snowpack, lake and river levels, and groundwater availability.

“After two years of water in dry conditions, California and Nevada are now 100 percent drought,” according to an update Friday from NOAA’s National Integrated Drought Information System.

“And with conditions of extreme drought, a rapid decrease in the snowpack and low reservoir levels, concern for the wildfire season is increasing,” he said.

