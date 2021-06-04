France reopens borders to fully vaccinated British tourists starting next week





Brits will no longer need a compelling reason to enter the country starting June 9. (Photo: Getty Images)

France is reopening its borders to British tourists who can show negative test results from next week after they have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Visitors will no longer need a compelling reason to enter the country starting June 9, the Daily Mail reported.

Full vaccination is defined as two weeks after the second Covid-19 vaccination, and visitors are expected to be able to use the NHS Covid-19 app as proof of vaccination status.

People who have only had one dose of the vaccine or have not received it at all will not be allowed into France unless they have a compelling reason to visit, they will be required to self-isolate for 7 days and present negative proof of coronavirus test upon arrival. .

Anyone entering France before June 9 will need a strong reason, such as a citizenship or long-stay visa.

French border officials will accept negative antigen Covid-19 tests as opposed to PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) tests, which could potentially cut travel costs for tourists by at least 100%.

A document titled Strategy for Reopening Borders outlined the new plans for Friday, June 4th, and some said it was, in fact, a travel passport.

EU passport holders living in the UK can enter France without proof of coronavirus testing.

The easing of entry requirements for France comes following the UK government’s latest travel update on Thursday (June 3), with Portugal being removed from the green list over fears of Nepal’s COVID-19 variant.

Seven counties, including Sri Lanka, Costa Rica and Egypt, have also been added to the red list, and all changes to the travel list will go into effect on Tuesday, June 8th at 4am.

The announcement has forced many Brits to cancel their upcoming vacations as the travel industry has taken another devastating blow.

Is travel allowed to France?

France is on the UK’s amber list, so government guidelines recommend that you do not travel to France for vacation or leisure.

While it’s not illegal to travel to amber countries, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has emphasized that countries on this list are not places to go on vacation, and these destinations require stricter quarantine measures upon return.

Anyone who chooses to travel to an amber destination for vacation is against government advice and will need an additional Covid check.

If you have visited or transited through the Amber Country, you must:

– Fill out passenger locating form – Provide valid notification of negative Covid test before travel – Quarantine at home for 10 days upon return – 2nd and 8th day PCR test on return

UK travelers will be given the option to roll out their tests on day 5 to end their self-isolation period early.

If the test results are inconclusive, they should continue to be quarantined. Alternatively, you may choose to undergo other personally-provided tests to see if self-isolation can be stopped early.

Those who fail to quarantine for the required period will face fines of up to 1,000 for the first time in the UK and up to 10,000 for further violations.

The unplanned test is not available for those traveling to Scotland.

