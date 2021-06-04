John Major Pushes for Cuts in British Overseas Aid Budget | help





John Major weighed in on efforts to reverse Britain’s efforts to cut government cuts on foreign aid.

Ahead of the possibility of a commons vote on the matter next week, the former prime minister has said Britain must remain a country that upholds the word.

In a brief but strong statement, the major said he had made his views private to ministers a few weeks ago. Even at this late hour, I hope they will respect their better instincts and spread their sympathy to help those in desperate need.

His intervention came a day after another Conservative Prime Minister, Theresa May, joined a revolt that sought to reverse the cuts in foreign aid budgets from 0.7% of GDP to 0.5% of GDP justified by the Boris Johnson administration for economic reasons.

The uprising introduced a new provision that overturns cuts with a focus on amendments to the Advanced Research and Invention Agency Act, which is in the reporting phase in the House of Representatives on Monday.

Thirty Tory senators plan to sign the amendment, and if the amendment is chosen for the vote, 40 will be needed to defeat the government, so I’m sure those who led the revolt will get enough support.

Major said in his statement: While we are fully aware of our own budgetary problems, I don’t think it is morally defensible to relieve our own financial burden at the expense of the poorest and most vulnerable people in the world where there is nothing and nowhere. Others ask for help.

Only a reversal of policy will mean Britain can be rebuilt as a nation that keeps its word, he said, and can begin to restore its reputation as a global good force.

All living former prime ministers oppose this plan. David Cameron, Tony Blair, and Gordon Brown have already voiced their objections.

The Commons Amendment is made in the name of former International Development Secretary Andrew Mitchell and former Foreign Office Advisor and newly elected Member of Parliament Anthony Mangnall.

According to sources, the organizers, who have taken over the move, have received enough endorsements from other lawmakers to meet the winning criteria, and more names are expected to be revealed over the weekend.

Ministers have called for cuts that would cut aid spending by around 5 billion as a temporary measure from the economic damage from the coronavirus. Thus, they claim that they do not require a Commons vote, despite the 0.7% target being in the Tories 2019 election manifesto.

