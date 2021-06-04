U.S. report makes no definitive conclusion about UFOs





Washington The US government cannot give a definitive explanation for the aerial phenomena spotted by military pilots but has found no evidence that they are linked to extraterrestrials, according to two officials briefed on an intelligence report examining the matter.

The report due to be presented to Congress later this month examines several unexplained sightings from recent years that in some cases have been captured on video of pilots exclaiming about objects flying in front of them. The two people briefed on the report said they found no evidence of an extraterrestrial link and did not rule out that what the pilots saw could be new technologies being developed by other countries. One of the officials said there is no indication that the unexplained phenomena originated from secret US programs.

The two officials were not authorized to discuss the information publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity. The report’s findings were first published Thursday by The New York Times.

In December, Congress asked the Director of National Intelligence to summarize and report on the U.S. government’s knowledge of unidentified aerial phenomena, or UAPs better known to the public as unidentified flying objects or UFOs. The effort included officials from a Department of Defense UAP task force established last year. The expected public release of an unclassified version of the report this month will amount to a status report, not the last word, according to an official.

Pentagon spokeswoman Sue Gough declined to comment on information about the intelligence report on Friday. She said the Pentagon’s UAP task force is actively working with the office of the director of national intelligence on the report and that the DNI will provide the findings to Congress.

The Pentagon and the Central Intelligence Agency have for decades examined reports of planes or other objects in the sky flying at inexplicable speeds or paths.

The U.S. government takes unidentified aerial phenomena seriously given the potential risk to national security of an adversary flying new technology over a military base or other sensitive site, or the prospect of a Russian or Chinese development beyond current American capabilities. It is also viewed by the US military as a safety and security issue, given that in many cases pilots who have reported seeing unexplained aerial phenomena were on combat training flights.

The reports’ lack of firm conclusions will likely disappoint people who anticipate the report given the long-standing fascination of many Americans with UFOs and the prospect of aliens having reached humanity. A recent story on CBS 60 Minutes further heightened interest in the government report.

But skeptics warn that the videos and reported sightings have plausible Earth-related explanations. Mick West, author, investigator and longtime skeptic of UFO sightings, said he was supporting the military in examining any possible incursion into US airspace, especially by an adversary.

People confuse this problem with the idea that these UFOs exhibit amazing physics and possibly even aliens, West said. He added: The idea that he’s some sort of secret warp drive or his defiant physique as we know it, there’s really no valid evidence for that.

The Pentagon announced a task force last year to investigate the problem, and the Navy has in recent years created a protocol for its pilots to report any possible sightings. And lawmakers in recent years have pushed for more public disclosure.

There is a stigma on Capitol Hill, Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Florida, told 60 Minutes in May. I mean, some of my colleagues are very interested in this topic and kind of, you know, giggle when you bring it up. But I don’t think we can allow the stigma to keep us from having an answer to a very basic question.

