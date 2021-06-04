UK Mission Geneva: Environmental Photo Contest





The UK is preparing to host the United Nations Conference of the Parties to Climate Change (COP26) in Glasgow in November 2021.

Counting down to COP26, the British Mission is proud to launch its first environmental photography contest. The idea is to showcase inspiring environmental photography and promote climate action across international Geneva.

Photos must have an environmental theme. For example, we hope to see items that inspire you to live sustainably or increase your understanding of the causes, consequences and solutions of climate change.

The winner will receive a state-of-the-art Canon camera (RRP 600 Swiss Francs) and prizes for 2nd and 3rd place will also be given. All finalists will be invited to a reception hosted by the British Ambassador, where their photos will be displayed. Entries will be judged by a panel from the British Mission.

We encourage everyone with a keen eye for photography and an interest in the environment to participate.

The application deadline is 23:59 CEST on Sunday, July 18, 2021.

How to enter

To enter the contest, send an email to [email protected] with the following information:

Name Contact Phone Number Organization/Institutions/Institutions Associated with Title (or Student Status) Entry (To link to photos, we recommend using a file sharing service like WeTransfer or Google Drive to avoid compromising quality) Entry description (up to 150 words)

You can enter up to two photos individually or together.

Guideline

By participating in the Competition, you agree to the following:

The competition is currently open to anyone working or studying in Geneva (and nearby areas), Switzerland. Submissions should be closely related to the topic. Participants may submit a maximum of 2 photos. Submissions must be uploaded in JPEG or PNG format. Other formats are not allowed. Photos must be original portrait or landscape photos and must not infringe copyright or other third party rights. The UK Mission is not responsible for any claims or complaints alleging infringement of the rights of third party submissions. It must not be sexually explicit, indecent, unnecessarily violent or derogatory about any race, race, gender, religion, profession or age group, profanity or pornography, or contain nudity. (or any use of the foregoing), any activity that may appear unsafe or dangerous, or the specific political agenda of the submission of a message must not be obscene or offensive, and that any form of hate or hate speech submission must not be defamatory or misrepresent. no. or if it contains derogatory remarks about other people or organizations, the copyright of the material remains with the participant. By entering the competition, entrants grant UK Mission Geneva an irrevocable and perpetual worldwide exclusive license to reproduce, distribute, exhibit and produce derivative works (with name credit) for non-commercial purposes. Personal data is processed in accordance with GDPR requirements.

Questions should be sent to [email protected]

