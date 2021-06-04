Iranian warships appear to begin first Atlantic crossing as US warns of arms transfers





Biden officials reported this week that the administration fears ships will carry weapons to Caracas and warned the United States will act to deter such a delivery. Satellite images of the ship in early May provided by Maxar Technologies show seven fast attack boats aboard its deck.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby noted that Venezuela bought weapons from Iran over a year ago and warned that a further delivery “would be an act of provocation and a threat to our countries. partners in this hemisphere “.

Kirby cautioned that the United States reserves the right to take appropriate action in concert with our partners to deter the delivery or transit of such weapons.

It is not known what diplomatic efforts Washington undertook to deter the movement of ships. State Department officials would not say if they raised the issue with Iran during the ongoing nuclear talks in Vienna. However, the department made it clear in a statement that it is ready to take advantage of applicable authorities, including sanctions, against any actor that allows Iran to supply arms to violent partners and proxies.

An official with the Iranian mission to the United Nations did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Some US officials are surprised that the Sahand ships, its most recent frigate; and the Makran, a former oil tanker converted to a forward floating transit base, has gone that far and doubts they will be able to complete the arduous journey across the Atlantic.

The ships are moving slowly, at just 8 to 10 knots, and officials have repeatedly believed over the past week that they will turn around, the person said. It is not clear whether the ships have the capacity to resupply at sea, which creates logistical challenges for undertaking such a long voyage.

However, if the ships stay on the current course, they will likely reach the east coast of South America within the next two weeks, the defense official said.

Officials believe Iran decided to continue the mission in part to save face after Iran’s largest warship, the Kharg, sank on Wednesday after catching fire in the Gulf of Oman near the Strait of Hormuz, the defense official said. Meanwhile, another suspicious fire broke out at an oil refinery owned by state-owned Tondgooyan Petrochemical Co. in southern Tehran.

While the cause of the fires is not yet clear, in the past Israel has been suspected of carrying out attacks on Iranian infrastructure and military property.

Iran has already sent tankers to the Caribbean Sea to supply Venezuela, prompting warnings from the US government. And in 2020, the United States confiscated four shipments of Iranian fuel bound for Venezuela in defiance of U.S. sanctions.

Experts have warned that there is little the United States can do to deter warships if they continue on their current course. The ships are in international waters and it is not clear that they are breaking the laws.

