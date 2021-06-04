UK construction surges due to shortage of material supply





New data suggests UK construction recorded a “wonderful acceleration of growth” driven by demand for new homes in May, but a severe supply shortage could limit activity in the long term.

Construction companies have seen a surge in orders since the July 2020 stamp duty holiday was introduced as demand for residential building construction was high.

Duncan Brock, group director at the Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply, said the construction sector has recorded a “remarkable acceleration of growth” as new orders are being filled at the fastest rate in nearly 25 years.

IHS Markit’s director of economic indexes, Tim Moore, said builders have also reported widespread shortages of building materials.

“Material shortages will start to limit construction activity in the near future,” said Andrew Wishart, real estate economist at Capital Economics, but added that housing construction must be robust as demand has pushed back.

The report noted that a “severe supply shortage” along with surging demand drove the input price inflation rate to its highest since the data collection records began.

The IHS Markit/Cips Purchasing Managers Index for the construction sector rose to 64.2 in May from 61.6 in the previous month, the biggest gain in nearly seven years.

The PMI was above 50, beating the predictions of economists polled by Reuters who had expected 63.2. This indicates that the majority of businesses have reported expansion compared to the previous month.

Commercial buildings were the second-best performing sector as operations grew at the steepest pace since August 2007, following strong demand after the customer-facing area of ​​the UK economy reopened.

Civil engineering activity also increased sharply in May, but slower than the previous month and less than other sectors.

The sharp increase in construction work has resulted in a notable increase in the number of employees, with job creation the fastest growing since July 2014. The report also noted that the use of subcontractors increased at a record rate.

Gareth Belsham, director of Naismiths, a national real estate consulting and surveyor, said: “Demand is hot to hot. Across the industry, builders are making up for lost time and creating an all-out boom.”

Vendor delivery times rose sharply in May, suggesting a shortage of material supply chains, an unregistered rate since April 2020 when most businesses in the UK and Europe have closed due to coronavirus lockdown restrictions.

Activity in other parts of the economy, such as services and manufacturing, broke records in the 24 years since the survey began, PMI data released this week shows.

Martin Beck, an economist at Oxford Economics, said the data “appears undeniably that the economy is picking up steam.”

