Putin says US wants to hold back Russia as Biden meeting looms | Joe Biden News





The Russian president says he wants to improve strained relations with the United States, but sets a harsh tone ahead of the Geneva summit.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said he wanted to improve Moscow’s relations with Washington during his first summit with his US counterpart Joe Biden later this month, but set a harsh tone ahead of the meeting and said that the United States wanted to slow down the development of Russia.

The face-to-face meeting scheduled for Geneva on June 16 comes amid deeply strained relations between the United States and Russia.

Tensions are high over a litany of issues, including the imprisonment of Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny and the conflict in Ukraine, as well as allegations of hacking and election interference.

We must find ways to seek a settlement in our relations, which are currently at an extremely low level, Putin told the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum on Friday.

Putin said disarmament, the coronavirus pandemic and environmental issues will also be on the agenda.

The 68-year-old said Russia has no problem with the United States.

But that has a problem with us: they want to slow down our development, they talk about it publicly, he said.

Russia and the United States played down expectations of any breakthrough at the Geneva meeting.

The Kremlin said the differences between Moscow and Washington were too deep for a major reset in relations, with Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov warning earlier this week that Russia would send what he described as uncomfortable signals in the United States before the summit.

Ryabkov’s comments on Monday came a day after Biden said he would pressure Putin to respect human rights when the two leaders meet.

Since taking office in January, Biden has imposed new sanctions on Moscow for alleged election interference and cyberattacks.

Putin said on Friday that the measures were motivated by domestic political competition in the United States and were an enigma for Moscow.

Putin denounces the political use of the dollar

Speaking on other issues, Putin announced that the laying of the pipes for the first of two lines of the future Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline to Germany is now fully completed, leaving only welding work to finalize its construction. He said the second line will follow soon.

The Russian leader hailed the project as a better economic option than an existing pipeline through Ukraine, dismissing Ukrainian and Western criticisms that it is designed to deprive Ukraine of transit charges.

Putin said Russia will continue to pump 40 billion cubic meters of gas through Ukraine per year, according to the existing five-year contract, and may continue to do so after it expires if Ukraine shows goodwill.

Russia and Ukraine grapple with a bitter struggle over Moscow’s 2014 annexation of the Crimean peninsula and its support for separatists in the east of the country.

The United States has strongly opposed the construction of the new Russian pipeline, but last month it lifted some sanctions on the project, a move Biden justified by saying the project was nearing completion and continued sanctions. could have damaged relations with Europe.

The Kremlin hailed the move as a positive signal ahead of the Putin-Biden summit.

Putin also said European countries should pay for Russian gas in euros, as Moscow continues its de-dollarization efforts amid US sanctions.

The euro is quite acceptable for us in terms of gas payment. It can be done, of course, and probably should be done, he said.

Putin then lamented what he called Washington’s use of the dollar as an economic and political tool, saying its use as an instrument of competition and political struggle has harmed its role as the world’s reserve currency.

Russia announced Thursday that it will completely withdraw the US dollar from its national wealth fund and turn dollar-denominated assets into euros, yuan and gold.

Russia has long since decided to reduce the dollar’s share of its hard currency reserves amid waves of US sanctions imposed on the country.

