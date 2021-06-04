UK vacation operators benefit from stricter restrictions on international travel





Henrik Kjellberg had mixed feelings when the British government said it would reduce the number of countries where residents are considered safe to travel to during the holiday season.

The CEO of vacation rental company Awaze was due to go on a business trip to Denmark, but he knew UK cottage reservations would be booming, though still limited.

Demand rose 40% compared to the same day in 2019, just an hour after the government announced on Thursday that Portugal would be removed from the “green list” and no new destinations would be added. He said he expected July, August and September. Sold out soon.

The pattern was similar to holiday parks and accommodations across the UK on Friday, with operators like Butlins, Parkdean Resorts and Away Resorts showing similar interest.

Travel website Trainline said Thursday that domestic open round-trip ticket reservations were up 86% compared to the past two days.

Away Resorts chief executive Carl Castledine said vacancies during the summer vacation peak season are now “limited.” “We’re more than 95 percent overall,” he said. Nick Varney, chief executive of Merlin, which owns attractions like Legoland and Madame Tussauds, described the demand for domestic vacations as “white hot.”

recommendation

The government’s decision shocked the travel industry. Vacationers in Portugal rushed home before Tuesday’s deadline as the only major destination open to British travelers.

The country, along with most of Europe and the United States, is now designated “yellow”, requiring passengers to self-isolate for 10 days when they return and undergo two expensive polymerase chain reaction (PCR) coronavirus tests during that time.

Kjellberg, a company that also operates self-catering accommodations across Europe, said the UK government’s cautious travel approach “means stay of the year”. “People don’t go anywhere.” He added. “Too troublesome.”

Jet2, one of the UK’s largest travel agencies, has said it will cancel all overseas vacations until July 1.

In response to bewildered travelers seeking to return from Portugal, the airline has arranged additional flights to Portugal. British Airways said Monday it plans to make round trips on its Boeing 777, one of the largest jets typically used for long-distance travel.

Flight prices before the Greenlist deadline also rose sharply by Friday afternoon, with a one-way ticket from Faro in the Algarve to London reaching £559. Data from Google Flights showed that the average seat price on this route rose from £81 to £250 overnight.

Domestic lodging rates have also risen, with some vacations up to 50% higher than typical summer vacation rates.

However, not all UK tourism companies have benefited from the boom. Varney warned that London’s city center attractions, in particular, are suffering from a lack of foreign visitors. “London tourism is 80% dependent on foreign tourists. Domestic nights cannot replace it,” he said.

recommendation

Growing interest in staycations has driven several operators to invest more in their UK businesses, predicting that consumers will find love for a UK holiday that will help them weather the pandemic.

German contender for the UK coach market, Flixbus, said it plans to increase coaches from 27 to 42 by the summer, while Merlin said it is developing a holiday village at Legoland Windsor Park and plans to expand three theme parks. southeastward.

Awaze says Manchester is hiring an additional 70 people and is spending £35m on technology this year.

In the short term, Castledine of Away Resorts said the company is adding toiletries, towels and a bottle of Prosecco to the chalet “for a little more pizza”, making self-catering accommodations more attractive for those flocking to Mediterranean getaways.

Additional reporting by Harry Dempsey

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos