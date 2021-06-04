The road to the US Olympic trials: the Buerge jump to DI





Ties of History Desirea Buerge is set to compete in discus at the US Olympic Trials June 18-19 at Hayward Field in Oregon. In the two weeks leading up to the event, we’re posting a series of stories about Buerge to celebrate her accomplishment and let fans get to know her better.

RIO GRANDE VALLEY Talent can come from anywhere.

Just look at current University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) graduate student Desirea Buerge, who left her mark on basketball and track programs after playing both sports for four years. at Division II Missouri Southern State University (MSSU).

Buerge was an unstoppable force on hardwood as a forward and, during his junior season, won second-team honors in the All-Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association (MIAA) with an average of 19, 1 points and 8.4 rebounds per game.

She has had even more success in the rings, as Buerge was named All-American in 2016 and 2017 placing 8th with discus throws of 47.06 meters and 50.08 meters, respectively, at the Track and Field Championships. outdoor NCAA Division II.

Buerge then lined the 2018 season, but came back stronger than ever in 2019, winning All-American honors by finishing second in shot put (16.15 meters) and fourth in discus (53.38 meters) at the Championships. the NCAA.

Buerge completed her BSc in Biology with a pre-medical specialization in May 2019. Thinking her competitive days were behind her, Buerge got a call from UTRGV women’s basketball head coach Lane Lord asking her to pursue his college and athletic career in South Texas. .

She quickly accepted his offer, as Desirea and the Buerge family had known Lord from his training at MSSU rival Pittsburg State.

“I’ve known him from high school,” Buerge said. “He coached my sister-in-law, so I knew how he coached. She encouraged me to accept the offer when it came. It gave me my last chance to play and do it at the DI level.

Buerge was not fazed by the fact that she was leaving her home country and was thrilled to perform at the next level in both basketball and track and field.

“He was the one who said he wanted me to keep doing both,” Buerge said.

There is a talent jump between Division II and Division I, but Buerge was confident in her abilities, although she admits she was nervous to return to the hardwoods after a year of absence.

“The most nervous I was was for basketball because I took a year off,” Buerge said. “I had to work my butt to get back in shape in basketball and play at the level I played when I was at MSSU.”

Buerge has spent countless hours in the gym preparing for the 2020-21 season.

Despite struggling in his first UTRGV games, Buerge began to find his rhythm and put in a performance of 27 points, seven rebounds and a performance of 18 points, 11 rebounds against rivals Western Athletic Conference (WAC ) Seattle U and New Mexico. State, respectively.

After failing in the quarterfinals of the WAC 2020 tournament, Buerge was preparing to step on the rings for assistant track and field coach Brad Foote before the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the outdoor track season 2020.

While this is a terrible situation in the world, it was a blessing in disguise for Buerge as the canceled season saw him transition from basketball to throwing.

“It actually helped me so that I could train and gain more muscle and be able to work my technique for a full year,” Buerge said.

From the jump, Buerge started the 2021 season with flying colors, registering the third-best discus throw in program history at 52.17 meters, good for second at the Texas Longhorn Invitational on March 6.

Buerge continued to carve his name in the record books throughout the season, but no performance has been more impressive than his program record of 58.90 meters in discus throw at the UTSA Roadrunner Invitational on April 17.

The throw qualified Buerge for the US Olympic Trails in Eugene Oregon from June 18-19. She currently ranks 55th in the world, 10th among Americans, seventh in the NCAA and first in the WAC.

For other students making the jump to Division I, Buerge’s message is simple.

“If you have to go that route, it’s always worth shooting if someone gives you the chance,” Buerge said.

Support UTRGV Track & Field | Become a Fan on Facebook | Follow us on Twitter | Follow us on Instagram | Follow us on YouTube

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos