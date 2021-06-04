US STOCKS-Tech takes Wall St higher as jobs report eases inflation fears





(For a live Reuters blog on the US, UK and EU stock markets, click LIVE / or type LIVE / in a news window.)

* Non-farm payroll increases by 559,000 in May, below estimates

* Technology leaders and financials lag behind as the 10-year yield drops

* AMC should end the week with a big win

* Indexes up: Dow 0.43%, S&P 0.83%, Nasdaq 1.5% (New everywhere, updates prices, market activity and commentary to include afternoon trading in the USA)

By Lewis Krauskopf, Medha Singh and Shashank Nayar

June 4 (Reuters) – U.S. stocks surged on Friday, buoyed by tech stocks, after a lukewarm monthly U.S. employment report eased investor concerns that the Federal Reserve may soon curb the stimulus monetary.

American employers increased their hires in May and raised wages as they competed for workers. But the increase in the non-farm payroll of 559,000 jobs was lower than the 650,000 forecasts of economists polled by Reuters.

Investors feared that a strong jobs report indicating rising inflation would prompt the Fed to withdraw the stimulus measures put in place during the pandemic.

This keeps the pressure on the Fed and will allow them to keep their interest rate policy low for longer and take a more wait-and-see stance, said Jack Ablin, chief investment officer at Cresset Capital Management. The ability to keep rates low is good news for risk takers.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 149.58 points, or 0.43%, to 34,726.62, the S&P 500 gained 34.78 points, or 0.83%, to 4,227.63 and the Nasdaq Composite added 203.63 points, or 1.5%, to 13,818.13.

Tech heavyweight S&P 500 was the best-performing group, rising 2.0% as yields on longer-term US Treasuries fell.

Technology and other growth stocks are considered particularly vulnerable if inflation drives up bond yields and further reduces the value of future cash flows. The Russell 1000 Growth Index rose 1.4% versus a 0.3% gain for the Russell Value Index, the financial sector, a key value group, posting a small loss.

Overall, the S&P 500 is up more than 12% this year, near record levels.

The mad races for so-called meme stocks have captured the attention of investors, with shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings barely changing but nearly doubling for the week.

Billionaire William Ackmans Pershing Square Tontine Holdings fell 14.0% after it was announced that he was in talks to buy 10% of Universal Music Group.

Investors were monitoring the progress of proposed infrastructure spending in the United States. President Joe Biden was meeting with the leading Republican negotiator on Friday in an effort to strike a deal that could satisfy their heavily divided camps.

The advancing issues outnumbered the declining ones on the NYSE by a ratio of 1.56 to 1; on the Nasdaq, a ratio of 1.48 to 1 favored the advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 51 new 52 week highs and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 98 new highs and 14 new lows. (Reporting by Medha Singh and Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and David Gregorio)

