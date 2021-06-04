Secretary of Defense Austin approves JADC2 strategy





Written by Jackson Barnett on June 4, 2021 | FEDSCOOP

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has endorsed one of the biggest changes in how the military will fight future wars, endorsing the Joint Command and Control Strategy of All Fields (JADC2) which aims to accelerate l use of artificial intelligence and sharing of The Battlefield.

The strategy defines how the military will approach the connection of sensors in the air, on land, at sea, in space and in cyberspace and will use a networked approach to operations. Secretary Lloyd Austin signing the JADC2 strategy marks the start of implementing much of the nascent work the military has begun, from testing new technologies and developing new concepts of operations to use them.

“We have received a clear signal to begin,” said Lt. Gen. Dennis Crall, director of information for the Joint Chiefs of Staff and director of J-6, which oversees all of the command and control networks of the army. Its delivery time of results.

JADC2 is intended to give the United States a greater military advantage by enabling data sharing through a resilient global network. Supporters of the new concept say that if a fighter jet can automatically share data with a soldier on the ground, the two units can coordinate more easily.

Within the framework of JADC2, each military service has its own project. The Army has the Convergence Project and the Air Force has the Advanced Combat Management System (ABMS). Both focus on implementing the JADC2 framework, but with their own focus on areas such as increasing the accuracy of ground ammunition for Project Convergence and in-flight data sharing for ABMS. The Navy also has Project Overmatch, focused on building maritime networks.

One of the critical points of the new strategy is to coordinate the military’s disparate efforts within an interoperable technology and operations framework. The strategy relies on a cross-functional team (CTF) made up of members from across the department who can coordinate departments who often don’t like working with each other.

“The CTF is the widest table you can imagine after these problems,” Crall told reporters on Friday. He added, “We’ve had pieces of this in the past, we’ve never had this compressively put together.”

Crall added that the DOD needed an enterprise cloud solution to work on JADC2 in order to continue past experiments, whether it was Common Enterprise Defense Infrastructure (JEDI) or another. contract. JEDI continues to be stuck in legal limbo, with continued protests from Amazon Web Services against the twice pricing of Microsoft Azure.

Where I am today, I am able to take advantage of this multi-cloud offering, ”he said, referring to DOD’s current cloud offerings. “I think the real question is how long can you do this?” “

The security of any integrated data sharing system remains a major concern, and Crall underscored the need for DOD to improve Identity, Credentials and Access Management (ICAM) on JADC2 networks.

“If we don’t have a real ICAM solution, it will be impossible,” he said.

