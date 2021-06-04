Lawmakers call on Biden to evacuate Afghans who helped US





“After reviewing this situation through multiple hearings, briefings, and research and outreach from our own offices, our bipartisan task force concluded that we must evacuate our Afghan friends and allies immediately,” the group’s lawmakers wrote. working Honor our promises in a press release. letter to President Joe Biden.

Biparty lawmakers have argued that the existing process for Afghan special immigrant (SIV) applicants will not work.

“It takes on average over 800 days and we plan to retire in less than 100 days,” they noted. The U.S. Central Command said this week that the U.S. withdrawal from the country was 30-44 percent complete.

“As our working group studies various process efficiencies and options to increase the number of SIVs available, it is clear that the process will not be rectified in time to help the more than 18,000 applicants who need visas prior to our withdrawal. “Seth Moulton says. , Jason Crow, Michael San Nicolas, Don Bacon, Earl Blumenauer, Joe Courtney, Neal Dunn, Bill Foster, Ruben Gallego, Jared Golden, Andy Kim, Adam Kinzinger, Sara Jacobs, Tom Malinowski, Peter Meijer, Mariannette Miller-Meeks, Stephanie Murphy, Adam Schiff, Michael Waltz, Peter Welch and Brad Wenstrup wrote in the letter, which was first reported by Politico.

Lawmakers called on the administration to “establish a president’s interagency task force responsible for visa management and evacuation of our Afghan allies prior to our withdrawal from the country,” and suggested that it specifically consider Guam as a site. potential evacuation.

“The task force should ensure that evacuation plans do not interfere with the continued support of Afghan forces and officials in the country and put in place expedited procedures for Afghans who may also choose to be evacuated. later, ”they wrote.

Members of Congress told Biden they were “increasingly concerned that you have not yet called on the Defense Department to mobilize as part of a concrete and achievable government plan to protect our Afghan partners “. They noted that although their task force has “introduced legislation to streamline and expedite the process by increasing the visa cap for the Special Afghan Immigrant Visa (SIV) program and removing the medical examination requirement ”, That would not be enough to solve the problem in the immediate term.

“The backlog of SIV requests is likely to continue to grow and our Afghan partners are certain to face an even greater threat,” they said.

CNN has contacted the White House for comment.

Pentagon begins planning evacuation

The Pentagon is in the early stages of planning for a possible evacuation, CNN reported last week, and Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley told reporters traveling with him last week that “there is has plans being developed very, very quickly “to evacuate Afghans whose work for the United States could make them Taliban targets, according to Defense One, who was traveling with Milley. James Miervaldis of the No One Left Behind organization, which works to support SIV families, noted that while planning is underway, “it doesn’t happen overnight – it takes months and months and months. “

He said the group had received thousands of messages since Biden announced in April that the US military would be withdrawing from Afghanistan.

“Every email and Facebook post we have includes the anxiety and fear that people experience,” he told CNN. “It’s a very tense time.”

State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Thursday that the department had increased its staff in Washington to process Afghan SIV requests and had “approved a temporary increase in consular staff at our embassy in Kabul to conduct interviews and process visa applications “. It also calls for an increase in the number of slots for SIV candidates in its budget request for fiscal year 2022.

“We understand and recognize that we have a special commitment and a special responsibility to the many Afghans who, over the years, have been at great risk to themselves and even their families – have assisted the United States in our efforts. in Afghanistan, “Price said during a departmental press briefing. “We are always looking for ways to improve the SIV process while ensuring the integrity of the program and protecting our national security and providing opportunities for these Afghans.”

Price declined to comment on the possibility of an evacuation, noting that even after the withdrawal of US troops, “our embassy will remain, can continue to deal.”

The State Department has repeatedly sought to underscore its continued commitment to the Afghan people as part of a full and unconditional withdrawal of US troops after nearly two decades on the ground. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced on Friday that the United States will provide more than $ 266 million in new humanitarian aid to Afghanistan.

“This assistance from the American people will help our international humanitarian partners to provide support to some of the 18 million people estimated in need in Afghanistan, including more than 4.8 million internally displaced Afghans,” said Blinken in a statement.

“In addition, this assistance helps meet the protection needs of the most vulnerable Afghans. This includes women and girls facing particular risks, including gender-based violence, as a result of the pandemic and decades of conflict, ”he said.

However, despite the stated assurances, there are strong concerns about the country’s future and the safety of the Afghans who have worked to help the United States – as well as women and minority groups – if the country were to come back under. control of the Taliban. .

A UN report this week asserted that an “emboldened” Taliban poses a threat to the Afghan government and security forces.

“It would be a moral failure to shift the responsibility for protecting our Afghan partners onto the shoulders of the Afghan government,” lawmakers wrote in their letter on Friday. “If we fail to protect our allies in Afghanistan, it will have a lasting impact on our future partnerships and our global reputation, which in turn will cause great harm to our troops and the future of our national security.”

