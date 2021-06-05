UK records 6,238 new Covid cases – highest daily number since 25 March





The UK had its highest daily figure in more than two months after another 6,238 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24-hour reporting period.

The number of coronavirus cases reported today is the highest since March 25, when 6,397 were recorded.

Also, as of Friday, 11 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for COVID-19, the Ministry of Health said.

Friday’s figures lifted the UK coronavirus death toll to 127,823.

Separate figures released by the UK Statistical Agency show that more than 150,000 deaths have been registered in the UK if Covid-19 is mentioned in the death certificate.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, there have been 4,506,018 coronavirus infections in the UK.

The latest stats come as the UK’s COVID-19 infection rate nearly doubled in a week and reached its highest level since the week ending April 16th.

England’s R figure is also increasing, with the current figure between 1.0 and 1.2 (a 0.1 increase from last week).

On average, every 10 infected people will transmit Covid-19 to between 10 and 12 other people.

The country’s growth rate remained between 0 and 3%. This means the number of new infections could increase by up to 3% every day.

Surge testing begins at Bedford to control coronavirus spread Credit: PA Images

England

The UK has reported 5,102 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of infections across the country to 3,931,158.

Meanwhile, authorities reported that nine more people died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19.

UK coronavirus death toll stands at 112,424

The Granite City

Scottish health authorities reported 992 positive test results per day, with a total of 238,893 infections since the epidemic began.

Two additional deaths have been reported, which means 7,676 deaths in the country.

A man is tested on a drive through the COVID-19 testing facility at Edinburgh Airport, Scotland. Credit: PA

Wales

In Wales, 71 more infections were reported. The country has had a total of 212,999 Covid-19 infections since the outbreak of the pandemic.

No more Covid deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, meaning 5,569 deaths.

Northern Ireland

There are 73 coronavirus cases reported in Northern Ireland, bringing the total to 122,968.

Meanwhile, authorities said there were no further deaths. The country has a record 2,154 Covid deaths.

