



Trade negotiations with Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein were bolstered by International Trade Minister Liz Truss, with provisions for digital paperwork to reduce the time and cost of post-Brexit border bureaucracy.

After months of difficult negotiations, the governments of the UK and Norway were welcomed as a comprehensive trade agreement pioneering the scope and measures, securing tariff-free trade in industrial goods.

British companies exporting to Norway and Iceland can rely on state-of-the-art electronic documentation to facilitate the burdensome customs process the UK needs to leave the EU.

Truss said the deal will be important in supporting jobs and prosperity in all four countries, while strengthening economic ties that are already worth $21.6 billion.

Under the deal, Norway reduced tariffs in 26 agricultural sectors. This includes provisions allowing West Country farmhouse cheddar, Orkney Scottish Island cheddar, traditional Welsh caerphilly and Yorkshire Wensleydale cheeses to completely avoid export duties of 277%. However, the total quota of British cheese that can be sold to the Norwegian market without tariffs has not increased.

The deal will allow for a limit that mobile operators can charge each other for international mobile roaming. This is a world first in a free trade deal and keeps costs low for vacationers and business travelers.

It also allows highly skilled UK professionals to enter Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein for business purposes and includes accreditation of professional qualifications so that nurses, lawyers, veterinarians and other professionals do not have to re-qualify to work in partner countries.

Meanwhile, the Norwegian government celebrated that the trade and cooperation agreement would secure the same goods trade relationship with the UK and the EU and that tariffs on frozen and peeled shrimp, a major export, would be waived from 1 January 2023.

The agreement continues all previous tariff preferences for seafood and includes improving market access for white fish, shrimp and many other products, said Norwegian Fisheries Minister Odd Emil Ingebrigtsen. For the shrimp industry in Senja and the land industry in northern Norway, this will be very important.

The deal reflects the trade between the UK and the EU, along with margin improvements between the UK and EU on Christmas Eve.

Speaking in Oslo, Norway’s Prime Minister Erna Solberg agreed that an agreement with the UK, the second largest trading partner after the EU, was essential.

But she cautioned Friday, acknowledging that there would be additional costs for companies on both sides that were used to do business with the UK when they were EU members.

Solberg said it is inevitable that trade will be more bureaucratic and less dynamic than pre-Brexit contracts at costs that have not yet been accounted for. Without a veterinary agreement, there would be more bureaucracy in those exporting animal and plant products, and a lack of mutual awareness of changes in the regulatory frameworks on both sides would require further discussion in the future, she said.

A key dynamic in the trade negotiations was that the UK wanted more access to Norwegian markets for meat and dairy, while Norway hoped for better trade terms for seafood. However, the final deal announced by the Norwegian government revealed that both sides have refused to make a big move about the enemy election.

When the details of the deal were revealed, Norwegian fishermen complained about the level of access to seafood in British markets, but British farmers had little to celebrate.

Norway’s Minister of Agriculture and Food Olaug Bollestad said it was important for the -right coalition government to protect a small but politically important agricultural sector from the threat of cheap British beef and cheese.

She added that she did not want to reward Britain with better access to Norway than her Christian Democrats enjoyed as EU members.

We were able to deal with the most important things in Norwegian agriculture. If more British beef and cheese came to Norway, more Norwegian farms may have to be closed.

Since the UK left the single market in January, trade with Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein has been covered by continuity deals involving commodities, but both sides have tried to open up the flow more in key areas as well.

According to the Norwegian government, 22% of all exports from Norway are exported to the UK, with high demand for oil and gas, fish and seafood, and industrial goods.

Former UK Government Trade Officer David Henig, who is currently the head of the UK Trade Policy Project, said: This UK-EEA free trade agreement has significantly more trade barriers than before, but offers better trade conditions than World Trade Organization terms. do. single market relationship.

There are provisions useful for UK business such as professional qualifications or digital trade, but there will be many challenges as seen in similar UK-EU trade and cooperation agreements. Overall, this is a fairly standard free trade agreement with limited economic value.

