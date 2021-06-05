Putin says US wants to curb Russian development





ST. PETERSBURG, Russia Russian President Vladimir Putin has said he will try to improve strained relations with the United States at his upcoming summit with President Biden and accused Washington of trying to stifle Russian development.

We have no disagreement with the United States, we have only one disagreement: their desire to slow down our development, said Mr. Putin on Friday at the International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg, the flagship event of the investment in Russia. We should try to find ways to settle Russian-American relations.

The face-to-face meeting between the two leaders scheduled for June 16 in Geneva comes against a backdrop of growing tensions between Russia and the United States. Since taking office, Biden has imposed sweeping new sanctions on Moscow for alleged transgressions, including interference in the 2020 US presidential election, a cyberattack on the US government and corporate computer networks, and the The Kremlins’ alleged attempt to assassinate opposition leader Alexei Navalny by poisoning him last year, charges Moscow rejects.

Mr. Putin said that Russian-American relations had become hostage to American domestic politics and that American sanctions against Russia remained a mystery in many ways, he said.

The Russian leader said he hoped that one day the influence of American domestic policy on bilateral relations would cease, given that the fundamental interests of the two countries in the field at least of security, strategic stability and of the reduction of dangerous weapons for the whole world are even more important.

MM. Biden and Putin are expected to cover a range of topics, including nuclear weapons, climate change and Russia’s alleged efforts to interfere in the foreign elections, which Moscow has denied.

In an interview on state television after his appearance at the forum, Mr. Putin called Mr. Biden a very experienced man, who has been in politics all his life.

I very much hope that our meeting will proceed in a positive way, said Mr Putin. However, he said, I do not expect any breakthrough in Russian-American relations, nothing that can surprise us all with its results.

The White House said Mr Biden would use the meeting to highlight US support for Ukraine’s sovereignty amid an influx of Russian troops to the border of its smaller neighbor, which the West sees as a bulwark against Russia. Military build-up has reached unprecedented figures since just before Russia’s 2014 invasion of Ukraine’s Crimean peninsula. Moscow said in April it had started withdrawing its forces, but Ukrainian and Western officials have indicated that most of the troops remained in place.

Clashes between Ukrainian forces and Russian-backed separatists continued after Moscow’s large-scale military maneuvers on the border. WSJ Georgi Kantchev is reporting from the front lines a conflict seen as a test for the Biden administration. Photo: Anastasia Vlasova for the Wall Street Journal

FBI Director Christopher Wray said in an interview with the Wall Street Journal that Russia is harboring many known ransomware users. US authorities have attributed this week’s attack on JBS SA, the world’s largest meat company by sales, to a criminal ransomware gang in Russia.

Mr Putin dismissed the charges on Friday.

It’s just laughable, he said in his TV interview. There are those who try to provoke new conflicts before we meet Biden, he said.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday that Mr Biden plans to discuss Ukraine, cybersecurity, including recent ransomware attacks and other key issues during his conversation. with Mr. Putin.

I don’t think we’re preparing this to be a meeting where there is an outcome that resolves every issue or challenge in our relationship, she told reporters at the White House.

The Biden administration said the president would also raise concerns over the recent hijacking of a Ryanair flight through Belarus, where authorities arrested a young activist when the plane landed in Minsk, and support from the Russia to its leader, Alexander Lukashenko.

Mr Putin declined to comment on the plane incident on Friday, saying he did not want to assess the political processes unfolding in Belarus.

Mr Putin also told the forum that Russia has completed laying the first line of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline to Germany. The second line of the project has yet to be completed, and Russian officials hope to complete the project this year, despite opposition in Washington and Brussels.

U.S. and European officials have repeatedly said the project will increase Moscow’s influence in Europe and weaken Ukraine, which is home to another gas transit network.

This is a purely economic and commercial project, Mr Putin said. We have said it a hundred times, and all the same, the propaganda stuns people’s heads.

The Kremlin chief said on Friday that Russia could abandon the dollar in its energy trade with Europe and use the euro instead, in another possible step of weaning the Russian economy off the greenback. His comments come a day after Russia’s finance ministry announced it would completely eliminate the dollar from the $ 186 billion National Wealth Fund.

The United States uses the dollar as an instrument of competitive and political struggle, which undermines its role as the world’s reserve currency, Putin said.

The Russian president used his appearance at the forum to instruct his government to prepare a way for foreign citizens to pay to be vaccinated in Russia against Covid-19, expanding the Kremlins’ efforts to push vaccine diplomacy.

A woman received a Covid-19 vaccine at a site near Moscow on May 31. Photo: Anton Novoderezhkin / Zuma Press

Mr Putin criticized what he called politically motivated discrimination by other governments against the Russian vaccine. When Sputnik V was first approved in Russia in August, it was criticized by Western officials and scientists for its accelerated development and initial lack of large-scale clinical trials. The vaccine has yet to receive the green light from the European Union’s medicines regulator or the World Health Organization, which are still evaluating it.

He also called for new government support for the Russian economy, including loans for small and medium-sized businesses, support for families and low-interest loans that regional authorities can use to improve their infrastructure.

The Russian economy shrank by 3% in 2020, its worst decline in more than a decade. Small businesses have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic, with 60% reporting an overwhelming impact, compared to a third of large businesses, the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs said earlier this year.

With parliamentary elections slated for later in 2021, Mr Putin aims to retain the support of the Russians, who in recent years have faced declining real disposable income and declining living standards.

—Andrew Restuccia contributed to this article.

Write to Georgi Kantchev at [email protected] and to Ann M. Simmons at [email protected]

