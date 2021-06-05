COVID-19: UK records highest daily coronavirus cases for more than two months as R levels rise in the UK | UK News





R numbers are now estimated to be between 1 and 1.2. That is, for every 10 infections, there are 10 to 12 additional cases.

Friday 4 June 2021 23:10 UK

The UK recorded an additional 6,238 coronavirus cases, a daily high in more than two months, as the UK’s R levels continued to rise.

The latest government figures show another 11 COVID-19-related deaths.

The death toll rose to a record 5,274 on Thursday, but the death toll fell to a daily record of 18 yesterday.

The number of cases is the highest since March 25, when 6,397 were recorded.

The Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) previously updated estimates for England’s R numbers from 1 to 1.1 to 1 to 1.2.

That means 10 to 12 more people will get the virus for every 10 people who get COVID.

A number above 1 means that outbreaks may increase exponentially, while a number below 1 means that epidemics are decreasing.

Meanwhile, the first 191,266 doses and the second 377,641 doses of the vaccine increased 39,949,694 people who received the 1st dose and 26,799,944 people who received the 2nd dose.

Health Minister Matt Hancock said he expects cases to rise as the country closes.

“We always expected the number of patients to increase as the country opens up. What is important is the impact on the number of people admitted to the hospital for a given number of cases,” he said.

“This link has been broken by the antivirus, but it hasn’t been completely broken yet.

“It’s one of those things we’re watching very closely, and it’s too early to say what decisions will come before June 21, but we’ll make sure people know in time.”

Image: Four Phases of Britain’s Breaking Blockade

It comes as news arrives that the UK’s pharmaceutical regulator has approved the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for children aged 12 to 15.

The Medicines and Medical Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said the decision followed a “stern review” of safety and effectiveness for this age group, and said the benefits of receiving the COVID jab outweigh the risks.

MHRA Chief Executive Officer Dr. June Raine said: “We have established a comprehensive safety surveillance strategy to monitor the safety of all UK-approved COVID-19 vaccines, and this surveillance will include a 12 to 15-year-old group.”

The move comes after a 76.5% surge in coronavirus cases in the community in just one week, according to official data from the UK.

A UK Public Health (PHE) official said the delta strain first identified in India has now overtaken the alpha (Kent) strain, the most prevalent strain in the UK.

As of May 29, the National Bureau of Statistics (ONS) reported that 85,600 people across the country had contracted COVID-19, or 1 in 640 people in private households.

This is the highest since the week through April 16 and an increase from 48,500 (one in 1,120) in the week ending May 22.

That figure is likely one of the data the prime minister is considering when deciding whether to lift the last coronavirus restrictions on June 21.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is under pressure to push for an unlock called ‘Freedom Day’ following the successful launch of the vaccine.

Analysis: Scientists Predict New Cases, But Vaccines Are Effective

Thomas Moore, Science Correspondent

According to the latest data from the National Statistical Office, COVID cases are once again increasing rapidly.

However, the increase is mainly concentrated in a few hotspots, such as North West England. Elsewhere, they are drifting upwards much more slowly.

The surge in child infections across the country is of further concern. Because they have a lot of contact with adults, they can spread the virus in a variety of directions.

Government scientists predicted a third event after the brakes were locked.

However, two doses of the vaccine are also very effective against the delta strain, which slows increases in hospital admissions and deaths.

