UK protects population before donating vaccine abroad





UK Health Minister Matt Hancock said on Friday that vaccinating children against COVID-19 in the UK is a priority over donating the vaccine to other countries around the world.

The UK’s pharmaceutical regulator approved the Pfizer/BioNTech (PFE.N) vaccine on Friday for use as a vaccine for ages 12 to 15, but the Global Health Organization said the low-risk members of their own populations outweigh wealthy countries to expand their access globally. We warn you that if you give priority to disaster. read more

When asked to prioritize youth immunization over more vulnerable people worldwide, Hancock said, “My first job as UK health secretary is to make sure the UK is protected and safe.”

“Fortunately, it is rare for children to be severely affected by COVID-19 on its own, but they can still transmit the disease,” Hancock told Reuters after the G7 health ministers meeting in Oxford, central England.

“I’m working with my international peers to give people access to vaccines around the world.”

Ahead of next week’s G7 leaders meeting, Hancock invited health ministers from Group 7 (G7) wealthy countries to meet at the University of Oxford, where the AstraZeneca (AZN.L) COVID-19 vaccine was invented.

Ministers have agreed on new standards to improve clinical trials and support vaccine donations when domestic circumstances permit. read more

US President Joe Biden on Thursday outlined plans to share 25 million surplus vaccines worldwide, and said France will also donate doses to Senegal. read more

But while the UK has given the first COVID-19 vaccine to three-quarters of adults and completely prevented half of the adult population, Hancock said the country is not yet in a position to donate a dose.

The UK has ordered more than 500 million COVID-19 vaccines for its 67 million population, most of which are two-dose vaccines.

“If the UK doesn’t need a vaccine when it’s over-vaccinated, we’ll make it available to others,” Hancock said.

“But right now we don’t have overdose because we’re injecting them into British military weapons as soon as they can be administered in England.”

Biden has also expressed support for a vaccine patent exemption to promote vaccine production and allow for a more equitable vaccination, but with reservations in the UK and some European countries.

Hancock has already taken a big step forward by making Oxford/AstraZeneca injections available to the UK at a cost, noting how 500 million vaccines have already been delivered worldwide.

“The truth is, you don’t need an IP waiver to deliver a vaccine,” Hancock said. “You don’t charge a fee for intellectual property, and you can just get started,” Hancock said.

“The intellectual property rules do not need to be changed because they are important rules for future investments in future vaccines.”

