WHL names 2020-21 US Division winners – WHL Network





Calgary, Alberta. The Western Hockey League today announced the winners of the U.S. Division Individual Awards for the 2020-21 WHL season.

WHL Division awards are voted on by the General Managers and Head Coaches.

All individual WHL Division Prize winners will be eligible for the WHL Package, which will be announced the week of June 7, 2021.

WHL U.S. Division Award Winners 2020-21

US Division Player of the Year presented by Kia Canada Dustin Wolf (Gilroy, Calif.) Everett Silvertips Nominated for WHL Player of the Year (Four Broncos Memorial Trophy)

U.S. Division Goalie of the Year Dustin Wolf (Gilroy, Calif.) Everett Silvertips WHL Goalkeeper of the Year Award (Del Wilson Memorial Trophy)

US Division Defender of the Year presented by RE / MAX of Western Canada Nick Cicek (Winnipeg, MB) Portland Winterhawks Nominated for WHL Defenseman of the Year (Bill Hunter Memorial Trophy)

U.S. Division Rookie of the Year presented by Wawanesa Insurance Thomas Milic (Coquitlam, BC) Seattle Thunderbirds Nominated for WHL Rookie of the Year (Jim Piggott Memorial Trophy)

American Division’s Sportiest Player presented by Real Canadian Superstore Eli Zummack (Kelowna, BC) Spokane Chiefs Nominated for WHL Sportiest Player (Brad Hornung Trophy)

U.S. Division School Player of the Year presented by CIBC Mason Mannek (Herriman, Utah) Portland Winterhawks Nominated for WHL School Player of the Year (Daryl K. (Doc) Seaman Trophy)

U.S. Division Top Scorer presented by Kubota Canada Cole Fonstad (Estevan, SK) / Gage Goncalves (Mission, BC) Everett Silvertips WHL Top Scorer (Bob Clarke Trophy) nominations

Biographies of WHL U.S. Division Award Winners

Goalkeeper Dustin Wolf (Everett Silvertips): In 22 games, Wolf compiled an 18-3-0-0 record, a 1.80 goals-against average, .940 save percentage and four shutouts as the Silvertips won the US division title. The 6-foot-0, 168-pound product from Gilroy, Calif., Led the WHL goaltenders in wins, tied for first in shutouts while finishing second in GAA and SV%. The 20-year-old Calgary Flames prospect also set a Silvertips franchise record with a shutout streak of 216 minutes and 27 seconds. Wolf, who won the Del Wilson Memorial Trophy as the WHL Goalkeeper of the Year in 2020, holds a career record 106-34-4-2 with an average of 1.84, 0.935 SV% and 24 shutouts in 149 regular season appearances in the WHL.

Defenseman Nick Cicek (Portland Winterhawks): The 21-year-old Winterhawks captain set career highs in goals, assists and points during the 2020-21 WHL season, recording 21 points (5G-16A) in 24 games played. A 6-foot-3, 201-pound product of Winnipeg, Man., Cicek led all defensemen in the US Division in scoring. Cicek graduated from the WHL with 48 points (9G-39A) in 138 regular season games in the WHL.

Goalkeeper Thomas Milic (Seattle Thunderbirds): The 18-year-old posted a 5-4-0-0 record in nine appearances for the Thunderbirds before helping Canada win a gold medal at the 2021 World Championship IIHF Under-18s. The 6-0-0, 170-pound product of Coquitlam, BC, posted a 2.74 goals-against average and 0.913 save percentage, recording his first career shutout on March 26, 2021. Milic holds a career record of 6-4-0. -0, to go along with a 2.85 GAA and 0.910 SV% in 11 regular season WHL appearances.

Forward Eli Zummack (Spokane Chiefs): The Spokane captain finished second in team scoring with 22 points (9G-13A), leading the team in shorthanded assists and goals (two) while registering only four minutes of punishment. Zummack, 21, had two four-point efforts on April 13 and 28, 2021. The 5-foot-9, 178-pound product of the Kelowna, BC graduates of the WHL has amassed 239 career points ( 70B-169A) in 254 regular season games, adding 19 more points (6G-13A) in 22 WHL playoff appearances.

Forward Mason Mannek (Portland Winterhawks): The 21-year-old appeared in all 24 Winterhawks games during the 2020-21 WHL season, recording 17 points (10G-7A), while maintaining a cumulative grade point average. 4.0 at Clackamas Community College. The product of Herriman, Utah plans to major in electrical engineering while he continues his post-secondary education. The 5-foot-8, 169-pound forward completes his WHL run with 94 points (43G-51A) in 212 career regular-season games.

Forward Cole Fonstad (Everett Silvertips): The 21-year-old amassed 34 points (16G-18A) to finish tied for first in Silvertips and the U.S. division and tied for third overall in the WHL. 13 from Estevan, Saskatchewan. product goals came in even strength, and he provided multi-point effort in nine of his 23 games played during the 2020-21 season. The 5-10, 183-pound forward and member of the Prince Albert Raiders, 2019 WHL champions, completes his WHL run with 281 points (92G-189A) in 293 career regular-season games.

Forward Gage Goncalves (Everett Silvertips): With 34 points (12G-22A) in 23 games, the 20-year-old Goncalves finished with a share of the Silvertips and U.S. Division pointers lead and tied in third in the WHL race scorers. The 6-foot-1, 184-pound product from Mission, BC, had two four-point games, one of which included a hat trick on March 28, 2021. Goncalves, a Tampa Bay Lightning prospect, tallied 120 points (46G-74A) in 151 regular season games in the WHL.

About the Western Hockey League Considered the best development league in the world for junior hockey players, the Western Hockey League (WHL) head office is based in Calgary, Alberta. The WHL is made up of 22 member clubs, 17 of which are located in Western Canada and five in the American Pacific Northwest. A member of the Canadian Hockey League, the WHL has been a major talent supplier to the National Hockey League for over 50 years. The WHL is also the leading provider of hockey scholarships with over 375 graduates each year receiving scholarships from the WHL to pursue post-secondary education of their choice. Each season, WHL players also form the nucleus of Canada’s National Junior Hockey Team.

