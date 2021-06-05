Crawley welcomes British powerhouse tournament





Colgate’s Shepherds Field Farm hosts UKs Strongest Man Under 105kg on Sunday 11th July.

The event takes place the day after Horsham hosts the Beginners Strongest Contest.

Competitors will fight against 8+ tough events that will test your strength of all kinds.

Event organizer Brett Miles with Viribus stone

Brett Miles, who is hosting the event, said: Men should attend events that include: Farmers walk as heavy as 21 stones in each hand. Super York Carry 410kg carrying frame weighing over 300kg at a distance of 20 meters, 65 seats for you and me are short.

They will also have to do very heavy compression events while lifting a very heavy load over their heads.

The referee of the day will be Rob Frampton, the world’s strongest player and all-rounder!

There are three weight classes for Strongman competitions: under 90kg, under 105kg and public weight classes.

Athletes must gain weight the day before or in the morning of the competition

For the UKs Strongest Man under 105 kg, all athletes must be placed in the top 6 or 7 in the regional qualifiers.

Brett added: All of the players who played on the day took their place and are some of the strongest men in the country.

However, there is one exception. Matt Cole is currently a two-time British champion and will defend his title that day.

As the current champion, he automatically advances to the finals.

Over the weekend, Brett invites people to lift Viribus stones.

Viribus, meaning strength in Latin, weighs 164 kg, and whoever successfully lifts a stone has his name written down in history.

Brett said: We will be exhibiting the Viribus, a river stone or adult stone from the south of England, as an open challenge to anyone who thinks it is strong enough to lift a powerful stone and load it onto a platform.

Lifting stones is a big challenge. When the lift is complete, the lifter’s name is recorded in the book as part of a small history.

Only the strongest are added names to the book.

All spectators are welcome, and if you’d like to join the novice Horshams Strongest Man, please tell Brett [email protected] For more details.

Brett would like to thank Xplosive Ape. Sherlock funerals from Dorking, Nord Creative Ltd and Rebel Strength sponsored the event.

