One in four black older adults in the UK have not yet been vaccinated. Vaccines and Immunizations





A quarter of black older adults in the UK are unvaccinated, despite signs that hesitation is improving overall, according to recent statistics.

Nearly six months after the government launched the country’s most ambitious vaccination campaign, one in four blacks over 70 had not been vaccinated as of May 26, compared to 97% of whites of the same age.

For blacks in their 50s, this figure has risen by a third compared to 90% of whites, urging governments to double their efforts to close the gap as restrictions are lifted.

Numerical analysis published by The Guardian at OpenSAFELY shows that low vaccination rates are particularly noticeable among people of African and Caribbean descent.

Blacks of all ages have the lowest vaccination rates in the UK, and 1 in 3 young blacks say they are less likely to get a jab when offered.

According to monthly data from the NHS, UK consumption by people over 50 in the black community was the lowest in London and the Midlands as of 7 May.

Absorption rates also appear to be lower among blacks aged 16 to 49, but rates of getting vaccinated are increasing as weekly coverage increases throughout May.

Labor MP Apsana Begum said: These findings are a complete indictment of the Tory government accusing it of months of failure to prioritize vaccines for ethnic communities.

Ministers have repeatedly rejected action in response to warnings from myself and other Labor lawmakers about the urgent need to control the virus and protect the minority population, returning to early winter.

We are now seeing devastating safety and health consequences as these communities are at a much greater risk of Covid because of this vaccine imbalance.

People of mixed race and South Asian descent are consistently less likely to be vaccinated than Caucasians. However, the gap was less pronounced, as 16-49-year-old South Asians were vaccinated weekly in May. People from China, Pakistan and India all have relatively high absorption rates between the ages of 16 and 49.

Figures from NHS England and the Vaccine Trust Project show that overall vaccine hesitation has decreased and 63% of adults aged 18 to 44 in the UK say they will definitely accept the jab, up from 41% in October 2020.

Regarding this figure, Health Minister Matt Hancock said: I am very proud that our country has one of the highest absorption rates for vaccines in the world. Millions of people of all backgrounds have joined the national effort and rolled up their sleeves to get the life-saving jab.

However, one in three blacks is still more likely to not get the vaccine, and hesitation is higher, even among people of mixed race and South Asian backgrounds.

Dr. Habib Naqvi, director of the NHS Race and Health Observatory, said: We can learn from previous waves of epidemics and gain insights from the evidence about the virus’s impact on health inequality in diverse communities. We must protect and prioritize those most vulnerable from disease with a focus on tailored, community-led, and culturally sensitive public health approaches and communications to support diverse communities across the country.

Dr. Sylvia Kama-Kieghe, GP and founder of Ask Away Health, who has worked in the UK and Nigeria for 17 years, welcomed improvements in vaccine intake by some groups and urged governments to step up community engagement. It certainly didn’t come out of the woods, it didn’t end and it wasn’t dusty. But I think a lot of the cries and concerns of people like me who talked about how important it is to involve minorities have some impact and growth.

Begum added: This grave negligence of the ministers posed a real risk of prolonging a long period of unimaginable tragedy, grief and trauma, which the ethnic community had to endure because of Tory’s inability.

It is abhorrent for the government to give up responsibility to the ethnic community, which has had such a disproportionate number of Covid deaths and infections, as the UK thankfully rises from its months of lockdown restrictions.

OpenSAFELY’s analysis is based on data from NHS England’s 23.4 million patient records.

