US employers created 599,000 jobs in MayExBulletin





In May, American employers added twice as many jobs as in April. Far from replacing the jobs lost in 2020, employers say they would like to hire more people to meet booming demand.

ARI SHAPIRO, HTE:

We got our monthly labor market x-ray today. And the results were good, but not great. US employers created 559,000 jobs in May, a significant improvement from the disappointing April figure. President Biden applauded the results as a sign that the economy is on.

(EXTRACT FROM THE ARCHIVED RECORD)

PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: This is progress, historic progress, progress that is pulling our economy out of the worst crisis it has seen in 100 years.

SHAPIRO: Some progress, but job growth in May was even slower than many people expected. Many employers say they would like to hire more people, but they are struggling to find workers. Scott Horsley of NPR is here to explain. Hi, Scott.

SCOTT HORSLEY, BYLINE: Nice to be with you, Ari.

SHAPIRO: We know consumers are spending more freely as pandemic fears fade. How does this appear in job numbers?

HORSLEY: Restaurants and recreation centers added a lot of workers last month. More and more people have been vaccinated and have started to enjoy their new-found freedom. But many job openings in these industries go unfulfilled. I spoke to Nick Kokonas, who is a co-owner of several restaurants in Chicago and also operates an online reservation service. He says he would like to hire another 150 people to meet the demand, but it’s not easy.

NICK KOKONAS: I talk to restaurateurs, friends, colleagues, competitors every day. Everyone is called to say to each other: are you able to hire someone? And the answer, of course, is yes, you can, but not as quickly as you would like. We had a career fair last week and about 25 people showed up. Two years ago, when we had a job here, we would have 100, 150.

HORSLEY: And by the way, Ari, Kokonas says the lowest paid employees in his restaurants make about $ 16.25 an hour.

SHAPIRO: Then explain this disconnection. We know that millions of people are unemployed. Why are employers having trouble hiring?

HORSLEY: There are probably a variety of factors. Obviously, some people are still nervous about catching the virus. Others may be busy looking after children. There is, however, progress on both fronts. More than half of the country’s adults are now fully immunized. That’s about a third when this employment survey was conducted in mid-May. Also today we saw that schools and daycares added about 160,000 jobs last month. This means there will be fewer kids stuck at home with mom and dad. So, White House economist Cecilia Rouse says these hires should act as job multipliers in the months to come.

CECILIA ROUSE: As schools were able to reopen and daycare centers were able to reopen, it also allowed working parents, especially women, to re-enter the labor market. So it’s the multiplier that’s there.

HORSLEY: And we’ve seen more women entering the workforce last month, even though a number of men have dropped out.

SHAPIRO: We’ve heard from business owners and politicians alike that the extra $ 300 a week in unemployment benefits the government is offering discourages people from looking for work. Check this out for us. What impact does this have on the labor market?

HORSLEY: You know, economists are really divided on this, but we currently have 25 states, all run by Republican governors, that have decided to end these enhanced benefits earlier, in some cases as early as next week. The remaining 25 states will continue to pay benefits throughout the summer, but will then gradually cease in early September. So if they keep people on the sidelines, they won’t do it any longer. The President said this morning that it made sense to phase out enhanced benefits in the fall. Biden insists the economy is on the right track, but concedes there will likely be other hurdles along the way.

SHAPIRO: Bumps like what?

HORSLEY: It’s not just manpower that’s lacking. You know, businesses are grappling with all kinds of shortages, from computer chips to cardboard boxes. This means longer wait times, in some cases higher prices. You have to remember, however, that this is all a by-product of an economy coming back to life. And Nick Kokonas says it looks like a rebirth.

KOKONAS: Look. I went to a restaurant that my family loves here in Chicago a few days ago, and it felt great. Everyone was happy and smiling. And the waiters were happy. And the owner was happy and stressed. And that’s normal. If a restaurant owner is stressed out, we come back to a different kind of normalcy.

HORSLEY So even with all the headaches, Ari, it’s not a bad place to be.

SHAPIRO: Scott Horsley from NPR, thank you.

HORSLEY You’re welcome.

Copyright © 2021 NPR. All rights reserved. See the terms of use and permissions pages on our website at www.npr.org for more information.

NPR transcripts are created on time by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative recording of NPR’s programming is the audio recording.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos