US Gags Times Executives Amid Fight Over Email Logs





The U.S. government uncovered the memo, which expresses confidence that then Attorney General Loretta Lynch would not allow an investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private mail server to go too far. Mr Comey was said to be concerned that if Ms Lynch made and announced the decision not to indict Ms Clinton, Russia would issue the memo to make it appear illegitimate, leading to its unorthodox decision to announce that the FBI recommended not to indict in the matter.

The Justice Department under then President Donald Trump, who fired Mr Comey and considered him an enemy, searched for years to find sufficient evidence to charge him with the crime of disclosing without authorization of classified information, which ended up focusing on whether it had anything to do with the Timess learning of the existence of the document stolen by Russian hackers.

The long-running Mr Comey leak investigation has been viewed within the Justice Department as one of the most politicized and controversial, even by the standards of a department that has repeatedly been brought in to use leak investigations and other book policies. publication to attack former officials who criticized Mr. Trump.

Throughout the past year, prosecutors have questioned whether or not to close the investigation into Mr. Comey’s leaks, according to two people familiar with the case, in part because there appeared to be little evidence to show the former FBI director shared classified information with the press.

Last fall, ministry officials discussed whether the investigation had run its course and whether prosecutors should write a denial note that would explain why Mr Comey would not be prosecuted, one said. people. But the FBI and career prosecutors working on the case wanted to keep the investigation open, people said, and in January prosecutors obtained a special court order to require Google to release the data on the cases. e-mails from journalists.

With Trump soon to be removed from his post, the order has been controversial among some inside the department, according to two people with knowledge of the matter. This was seen as unusually aggressive for a case that would likely end with no charges. During the transition from the Trump administration to the Biden administration, at least one official wrote in a note that the case should be closed, according to a person familiar with the transition.

In court documents to force Google to turn over the logs of people who contacted the four journalists who wrote this story, the Justice Department persuaded the judge the secrecy was warranted because, as the judge wrote on January 5, there is a reason. believe that notification of the existence of this order will seriously jeopardize the ongoing investigation, in particular by giving targets the possibility of destroying or falsifying evidence.

