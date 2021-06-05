



The US Womens Open has been a sort of outing party for young players throughout its 76-year history, such as Beverly Klass, 10 in 1967, Lucy Li, 11 in 2014 and -old Lexi Thompson in 2007. After being acclaimed for their youth, none survived the cup.

The tournament is, in theory, the most accessible of the major tournaments. Nearly half of this year’s players fielded 76 of 156 participants, including Ganne, secured their spots in 36-hole qualifiers held across the country. Ganne secured his spot on the second hole of the qualifying playoffs. This is a testament to the vagaries of golf that a teenager who was on the verge of elimination in qualifying could climb to the top of the standings in two rounds.

It all sounds really fun and a better story to tell than the one I entered without the playoffs, Ganne said. The last amateur to lead after a round at the US Womens Open was Jane Park, a 19-year-old who held a share of the top spot after the first round in 2006 at the Newport Country Club.

Gannes’ galleries have included members of the female golf coaching staff at Stanford, which she has verbally committed to attend from fall 2022, and her family. Gannes’ father, Hari, is an IT professional. Her mother, Sudha, is an endocrinologist and her younger sister, Sirina, 13, is an eighth grader who also plays golf.

Her mother said her phone vibrated in her jacket pocket throughout her nine daughters’ second round and until Thursday night as text messages came in from friends and neighbors in New Jersey. She woke up on Friday with more messages from family members in India. Sudha Ganne expressed her wish on Thursday that Megha would remain an ordinary child and enjoy things other than golf.

A day later, Gannes’ mother waded through a gallery that had increased tenfold overnight, looked at the leaderboard with her daughter’s name above it, and worried that someone had sped up the belt carrying Megha during teenagehood. Now she can hear career counselors: If Megha can claim a $ 1 million check for the winners while she’s still in high school, why go to college?

She absolutely goes to college. There’s no question about it, says Gannes’ mother.

But like the math homework awaiting Gannes’ attention, success introduces complicated variables. I’m a little overwhelmed with the attention, but I hope she gets over it and maybe we try to help her out, Gannes’ mother said.

