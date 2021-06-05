Up to 70 UK shopping centers could close due to Covid crisis | retail





Up to 70 of the UK’s 700 shopping centers could be demolished after the pandemic takes another blow to aging malls that already suffer from an increase in online shopping and over-expansion of retail space.

More shopping malls built in the 1970s and 1980s with destroyed people will be redeveloped, at least in part, for homes, offices, or other uses as urban landscapes are recreated due to changes in the way we live and work. vogue.

At least 30 shopping centers in the UK are now more than half empty, including five, and more than 80% of their stores are empty, as months of blockades of downtown streets have hurt businesses.

An additional 34 stores, 40-50% of the stores are vacant, according to a local data company analysis of centers in England, Scotland and Wales. The analysis does not include outdoor retail parks.

The Covid-19 pandemic has no doubt exacerbated many of the problems we’re seeing in the physical retail environment, with shopping centers being exposed to declining categories, particularly fashion and casual dining, said advertising director Lucy Stainton. at LDC.

She said the interior nature of most plans and the lack of essential retail outlets such as food and hardware are particularly disadvantageous as the number of vacant units increases as a result.

Many shopping centers have been neglected for so long that they need a radical rethink, said Stephen Springham, director of retail research at real estate advisory firm Knight Frank, estimates that about 10 percent of shopping centers are no longer viable.

He believes that an additional 20% to 30%, about 200 people maintain the store, but it will require significant overhaul, including converting parts of the center to homes, offices, or other uses.

Castlegate Center in Stockton on Tees, Cleveland is due to be demolished in 2022. Photo: Robert Lazenby/Alamy

Malls and downtown areas were already struggling before the pandemic with the shift to online shopping, overdevelopment of outlying retail outlets, rising costs, and changing habits of spending on digital services like Netflix and Spotify. The thing hit badly.

Downtown blockades and travel restrictions are only accelerating this trend, accounting for 30% of online retail spending today. As more people work from home, more spending moves to local neighborhoods.

Major chains including Debenhams, Topshop, and Thorntons have disappeared from downtown areas across the country in the financial blow, and many more brands including Marks & Spencer, John Lewis and House of Fraser have liquidated store assets.

Shopping centers that are difficult to find potential tenants and are already set up for redevelopment include Nottinghams Broadmarsh, Stocktons Castlegate, the Riverside Center in Shrewsbury, the Chilterns Center in High Wycombe and Nicholsons in Maidenhead, which are due to begin demolition this month. Work has already begun taking down the South Londons Elephant & Castle center.

While housing may be a solution to vacant malls in more affluent areas, the gap between the value of residential buildings and retail outlets can be problematic for developers elsewhere. Options for new indoor markets planned for offices, student quarters, classrooms, or some locations don’t work everywhere. Some local authorities, including Nottingham and Stockton, are looking for disruptive shopping centers to build parks.

Stainton says: There are new opportunities for how this space can be used, such as a flexible office or community space. Likewise, the independent sector has remained relatively resilient, and where shopping center space is usually dominated by chains, lessors can engage new brands generating more diversified initiatives.

But financing these changes is a challenge for local authorities, some of whom have already been burned by buying shopping centers that have only plummeted in value, putting more pressure on already-made budgets. Aside from financing the construction of the building, the repurposed building may not be able to provide the same income from rentals or business rates accruing from the store.

The demolition center also raises the question of sustainability as the whole process leads to new carbon emissions if existing buildings cannot be recycled.

It’s a very complex process. Building up basic finances is a huge challenge, says Springham.

