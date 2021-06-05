United States calls for immediate release of Nicaraguan opponent | Crime News





Cristiana Chamorro and two of her colleagues have been arrested on false charges, according to the US State Department.

The United States on Friday called on the government of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortegas to immediately release detained opposition leader Cristiana Chamorro and two of her colleagues.

Their detention on false charges is an abuse of their rights and represents an assault on democratic values, as well as a clear attempt to thwart free and fair elections, US State Department spokesman Ned Price said.

Chamorro was placed under house arrest after his home was raided by Nicaraguan police on June 2 in an escalating political battle ahead of the November elections in which Ortega seeks to maintain his grip on power.

Journalist Chamorro, 67, is seen as a potential challenger to Ortega, who is due to run in November for a third consecutive term.

Police raided Chamorros’ home in the capital, Managua, and after being there for more than five hours, they placed her under house arrest, in isolation, her brother Carlos Fernando Chamorro had announced on Twitter.

Nicaraguan presidential candidate Cristiana Chamorro, who sought to challenge longtime President Daniel Ortega in national elections in November, has been placed under house arrest [Carlos Herrera/Reuters]Chamorro is the third potential opposition candidate to be arrested in Nicaragua where two opposition parties have already been declared illegal.

The detention of the Chamorros was also condemned Friday by a Democratic member of the United States Congress, Representative Eric Swalwell from California.

Instead of wasting time undemocratically cracking down on dissent, Ortega should strive to lift his country out of the poverty and horrific violence that drove so many of his constituents to leave the country, Swalwell said.

I condemn in the strongest terms the unjustified house arrest of the popular opposition candidate Cristiana Chamorro by the President of Nicaragua, Daniel Ortega. My statement: pic.twitter.com/Fiw1g4IOls

Rep Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) June 4, 2021

Swalwell called on the Biden administration to work with its allies in the region to impose consequences on Ortega for his regime’s attacks on freedom, democracy and human rights.

A group representing Nicaraguan political prisoners and the mothers of those killed in protest against the authoritarian government of Ortegas called for a nationwide strike after Chamorros’ detention.

A national strike is better than a bullet, said Grethel Gomez, standing in front of the Chamorros’ house, where families of political prisoners have come to show their solidarity.

Earlier this week, the Attorney General of Nicaragua, an ally of Ortega, requested the exclusion of Chamorros from public office due to the criminal investigation against her, and a judge immediately signed it.

She was charged by state prosecutors with money laundering and a lesser misrepresentation quote, charges she denied.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, meeting with President Carlos Alvarado in neighboring Costa Rica on June 1, criticized the actions of the Ortega regime and reaffirmed US economic sanctions against Nicaraguan officials.

Sanctions exist for one purpose, namely to promote the accountability of those who engage in human rights abuses, corruption or undermining democracy, Blinken said.

In Costa Rica, Antony Blinken Says Nicaragua Is Going In The Opposite Direction | Q COSTA RICAhttps: //t.co/QWbd4ciQEH

The Voice of Nicaragua (@vozdenicaragua) June 4, 2021

Although Chamorro can appeal the disqualification, a reversal is unlikely due to Ortegas’ influence over the courts.

Chamorro, who comes from a long political lineage, recently emerged as a possible candidate for unity who could rally fractured opposition in the November vote to defeat Ortega.

Chamorro is the daughter of Violeta Chamorro, who was elected President of Nicaragua in 1990, impeaching Ortega after her first term in power, and her father, Pedro Joaquin Chamorro, was assassinated in 1978 after leading the pro-democracy opposition to the Somoza dictatorship for decades. .







