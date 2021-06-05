UK’s 100 Wealthy Households Call for 1 Billion to Address Climate Crisis | Environment





As the world prepares for a big push on environmental issues at the G7 summit, the UK’s 100 wealthiest families are urging them to commit billions over the next five years to combat the climate emergency and prevent the destruction of the natural world. .

Britain’s 100 richest families and 100 charitable foundations will receive a letter on Saturday asking them to make the climate and biodiversity crisis the focus of their philanthropy to stop a disaster that threatens everyone. their other charitable activities.

The letter says: We are at a turning point. Without united and radical measures, the current trend of extreme weather, increasingly hostile living conditions and ailing nature will accelerate.

The letter doesn’t ask for specific amounts, but the Guardian understands that the signers hope to increase their funding to $1 billion by 2025. Currently, only about 4% of funds provided by UK charitable trusts and foundations go to environmental causes, including climate change.

The letter goes on: the environment is the life support of mankind. But the human systems we have jointly established are changing our climate economically, industrially and even politically, putting our fellow species at risk and undermining our health and well-being. Whatever the cause you care about and already fund, you will undoubtedly be affected by climate change.

Investor, philanthropist and signer of the letter, Ben Goldsmith, said: Given what is at stake for the planet, it is strange that so few people are giving us money and funding these issues. This is the mother of all troubles where everything else is subject to this.

He said now is the time for billionaires to go one step further, with the UK hosting the G7 summit this year and the important United Nations climate summit called Cop26 in Glasgow this November, and with a global summit on biodiversity and oceans.

This year is the best year for the environment, and some say it’s a year of success or relaxation, he said. I haven’t been more optimistic in my adult life. Never before have I felt that the government is taking the environment seriously.

Many of the beneficiaries of this year’s Sunday Times Rich List, made up of the top 100 names and families, are likely to have strong connections or investments in high-carbon industries or fossil fuels. For example, this list includes Sir Jim Ratcliffe of chemical conglomerate Ineos. Mittal family with steel profits; Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou of easyJet; Russian oligarch Alisher Usmanov, who operated Gazprom Invest Holdings before 2014; Sir Len Blavatnik, who made a lot of money in the petrochemical and Russian oil sectors.

The letter does not require beneficiaries to sell high-carbon stakes, but Goldsmith said the impact of the investment should be considered.

One of the main objectives of the environmental movement is to get rid of business practices that mess with the environment, such as fossil fuel extraction, deep-sea mining, and industrialized animal production, he said. The purpose of the letter should not be to criticize people’s business or personal life, but to have the ability to make a positive impact.

The letter also does not ask the recipient to change his or her lifestyle. A recent study of the Cambridge Sustainability Commission’s Extended Behavioral Changes identified the pollutant elite that accounts for the largest share of greenhouse gas emissions for individuals, the UK and the world. For example, from 1990 to 2015, emissions for the poorest half of the EU population fell by a quarter, while emissions from the richest people increased by 10%.

The report found that the wealthiest 1% of the population would have to cut emissions by a factor of 30 over at least the next decade, while the world’s poor could triple their emissions to maintain their global 1.5C limit. Heating specified in the Paris Agreement.

The COVID-19 pandemic has seen a surge in private jet use as restrictions on airlines have boosted demand for luxury goods, and many billionaires have also seen an increase in wealth.

Peter Newell, the report’s lead author and professor of international relations at the University of Sussex, said billionaire philanthropists must use their wealth and influence to combat the climate crisis and exercise caution to remain consistent.

They have to give money to protect the climate, but there are more direct ways to use their wealth, such as paying taxes. [reducing] It’s their investment in fossil fuels, he said. good to spend money on this [climate philanthropy] You can’t sustain a much higher carbon lifestyle than a private jet or yacht. Living in a completely inconsistent way makes it less effective.

The letter was organized by the Environmental Funders Network and signed by representatives of 14 trusts and environmental groups, including Andr Hoffmann of the Mava Foundation. Lisbet Rausing and Peter Baldwin of Arcadia Fund; Ashden organization focused on the environment; and the European Climate Foundation.

