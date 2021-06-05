The five locals participating in the Olympic swimming and diving trials in the United States





Five athletes with local ties will compete in the US Olympic swimming and diving trials, which begin Sunday and end June 20. Swimmers Emma Karam, Luke Hobson and Donna dePolo and divers Krysta Palmer and Evan Moretti will participate in the trials. Here is a look at each athlete.

Divers (June 6-13 in Omaha)

Krysta Palmer: Palmer graduated from Douglas High and competed for the Wolf Pack from 2012 to 2016, twice winning Mountain West Diver of the Year honors. Currently a volunteer assistant coach for the Wolf Pack, Palmer will compete in the 3-meter synchronized, 3-meter, 1-meter platform and synchronized platform at the United States Olympic Diving Trials. Palmer has the best chance of the five on this list to make the Olympic team.

Evan Moretti: A Duke graduate, Moretti is the Operations Director of the Wolf Pack Dive and Swim Team and will compete in the 3-Meter Synchronized, 3-Meter, 1-Meter Platform and synchronized platform at the US Diving Olympic Trials. Moretti and Palmer are coached by Nevada dive trainer Jian Li You.

In diving, the two best individuals per event and the best synchronized team per event qualify for Tokyo.

Swimmers (June 13-20 in Indianapolis)

Swimming trials have been split into two waves this year, with Wave I qualifying scheduled to be shorter than Wave II qualifying. All locals from this year’s events will compete in the more difficult Wave II events.

Luke Hobson: Senior at Reno High, Hobson is a top 10 rookie in the country who signed with Texas, which won this year’s national championship. He is qualified for the wave II trials in the 50, 100, 200 and 400 freestyle. He competes for the Lakeridge swim team. Hobson is the highest ranked high school rookie in any sport in northern Nevada history.

Emma Karam: Junior at Galena High, Karam is one of the top 25 national rookies in the 2022 class. She made a verbal commitment in North Carolina. Karam qualified for Wave II of the 200 Backstroke and is also eligible to swim in the 100 Backstroke of Wave II. In March, she competed in the 100 backstroke in 52.19 seconds, setting the Pacific 16U record in that event, breaking a mark previously held by Olympic gold medalist Natalie Coughlin. Karam is competing for the Reno Aquatic Club.

Donna dePolo: This will be graduate Bishop Manogue’s second appearance at the US Trials after also reaching this stage in 2016. Senior in Nevada, dePolo qualified in Wave II of the 100 and 200 breaststroke. dePolo made the Olympic Cup Wave II in the 100 breaststroke, which also gives him the opportunity to compete in the 200 breaststroke.

Galena High alum McKenna Meyer, who swam for San Diego State in college, also qualified for trials but has since retired.

The top two in each swim will earn spots for Tokyo, although up to six swimmers may be selected for the United States team roster in the 100 freestyle and the 200 freestyle for the relay.

The Wolf Pack has had six Olympians throughout the history of its program, including Natalia Pulido (Spain, 1992), Lise Mackie (Australia, 1992-96), Chavisa Thaveesupsoonthorn (Thailand, 2004-08), May Ooi ( Singapore, 1992), Limi Liu (China 1996-2000) and Diana Sokolowska (Poland, 2012). No local high school swimmer has ever qualified for the Olympics.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos