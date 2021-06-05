UK pubs decline 20% in sales from pre-COVID levels despite return of indoor drinking | hospitality industry





UK pubs continued to bring fewer pints in the first week of their indoor opening than before the pandemic, after trade slumped 20% compared to pre-pandemic levels due to Covid restrictions.

The pub owner welcomes customers returning indoors from May 17 and despite a boom in table reservations at restaurants and bars, government and physical restrictions have caused sales in the first week of reopening to rise in the same week in 2019. A 20% decrease compared to warn distance measurement.

The British Beer and Pub Association (BBPA), which surveyed tax collectors representing 7,000 pubs across the country, said government regulations limiting the spread of the coronavirus made it impossible to continue business.

Industry data showed that when the pub first opened outdoors in April, beverage sales at first surged nearly doubling the epidemic epidemic, but the pub industry accused the physical distance measurement of punters of muting the response to the reopening of indoor spaces.

Under current government rules, pubs are limited to serving table service to limited group sizes of up to six people and cannot allow punters to drink in bars or standing. They should also keep people at least one meter apart and wear a face mask at all times except when sitting outdoors or inside.

The BBPA has warned that unless restrictions are removed under the government’s June 21 schedule, the average bar will have to sell an additional 24,672 pints a year to compensate for lost sales.

According to a Pub Association survey, during the week of 17 May, 95% of UK pubs, or around 45,000 venues, had re-opened trading, although sales were 80% of the same period in 2019. The association estimates that if trade continues at 80% of normal, the average pub’s turnover will lose 94,000 people in a year.

Subscribe to Guardian Business Email

BBPA’s chief executive, Emma McClarkin, warned that sales could fall further if coronavirus restrictions start to dampen initial enthusiasm for returning to local pubs.

As the initial enthusiasm for returning to the area cools, the deal gets even worse, leaving the pub unable to break even. The countdown to freedom in our sector began on June 21, she said.

The pub sector has heard more and more voices within the UK economy urging the UK to stick to government plans to end Covid-19 restrictions in the UK on 21 June, despite growing concerns that the UK may face a third wave. are paying of an epidemic.

The usual 20% drop is incredibly worrying, McClarkin added, as the pub trades on incredibly small margins. If restrictions are not removed, thousands of pubs will remain unviable and could be lost forever, even though they are now reopened.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos