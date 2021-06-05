Russia, US seek stability at first post-Trump summitExBulletin





Mary Louise Kelly of NPR speaks with NPR White House and Moscow correspondents Ayesha Rascoe and Lucian Kim on what to expect when Presidents Biden and Putin meet for the Geneva summit later in June.

MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:

My question to you, sir – who do you think? It was a moment, maybe the moment, of the last time an American president held a summit with the president of Russia – Helsinki, 2018. And the question came from AP reporter Jonathan Lemire to the president Trump at the press conference at the Finnish Presidential Palace.

(EXTRACT FROM THE ARCHIVED RECORD)

JONATHAN LEMIRE: Earlier, President Putin denied having anything to do with the 2016 election meddling. Every US intelligence agency concluded that Russia did. My first question for you, sir, is who do you think?

KELLY: Well, among the reporters gathered in Helsinki at the time, holding our breath, waiting to hear Trump’s response – me, NPR White House correspondent Ayesha Rascoe and NPR Moscow correspondent Lucian Kim . With the next US-Russian summit scheduled for Geneva on June 16, the three of us have decided to get together to discuss what we expect. Ayesha is online from the White House. Hi.

AYESHA RASCOE, BYLINE: Hello.

KELLY: And Lucian from our Moscow office, hello to you.

LUCIAN KIM, BYLINE: Hey.

KELLY: Hey. I’ll let you get started, Lucian. What is the agenda of this Geneva summit as the Kremlin sees it?

KIM: Well, I think in a nutshell for the Kremlin it’s about normalizing relations with the United States. Four years ago, there was a lot of hope here in Moscow that President Trump would herald a new era in bilateral relations. And what actually happened was that Trump winked at Putin the entire time as Congress passed round after round of new sanctions against Russia. Relations have not been so bad since the Cold War.

The Kremlin downplayed expectations for the summit, saying it wasn’t about signing big deals, let alone some sort of relationship reset. For Vladimir Putin, it’s about ending a downward spiral in relationships and, quite frankly, reducing the chances of some sort of conflict. For the Kremlin, the success would probably be as modest as an agreement on regular meetings between Russian and American diplomats.

KELLY: So the agenda for this summit is almost just to have a summit. It would be a success in itself. Ayesha, and the White House?

RASCOE: The White House has spoken of a stable and predictable relationship with Russia. They don’t want escalation. What they want is to be able to say, we can work with Russia on some issues. On other issues that are of more concern to us, whether it’s obviously electoral interference or people in Russia engaging in hacking attacks and things of that nature, which they are prepared to fight against. Russia. But they want to be able to work on issues like Iran and North Korea and the climate. And so that’s what they say they’re ready to do.

I think there is also a bit of posture in saying that the United States is not going to wink and greet you, it’s a new day and there will be consequences for the stocks. . But if Putin is ready to, you know, somehow the United States and Russia can work together where their interests align.

KELLY: Ayesha, you just used the words stable and predictable to describe what the Biden administration wants this relationship to look like. We will note that this has not been a characteristic – stability or predictability – of this relationship in the past. But that makes me wonder about the delegations, the teams that each country will send, because on the American side, it is, of course, totally different. I’m not sure if there is anyone from the Trump team in Helsinki who will be there this time for the Biden team in Geneva. On the Russian side, on the other hand, Lucian, very different. It’s like the exact same Putin down alignment.

KIM: Yeah, that’s right. It’s almost the same Russian team since at least the Obama administration. Thus, on the one hand, the Russian position on almost all issues is well known. But on the other hand, let’s not forget that the Biden team borrowed a lot from the Obama administration, which the Russians, of course, have not forgotten. In fact, the Biden administration in Russia is expected to be very Kremlin-leaned, and that’s all the more why Putin wants to sit down with Biden and sort of define how they’re doing. manage relationships for years to come. four years.

KELLY: How important is this summit? Ayesha, Biden has made it clear he wants to focus on the issues here at home. He wants to focus on infrastructure, poverty and the pandemic. What are the stakes for President Biden in Geneva?

RASCOE: And not only does he want to focus on the issues here in foreign policy, he wants to focus on China more. He doesn’t want Russia to be the main problem. So I think the stake for Biden is, No.1, this is his kind of first big hurray on the international stage.

KELLY: Yeah, his first international trip as president.

RASCOE: His first international trip. He has to show that he will be able to stand up for the United States and its interests and that he is able to present a very clear narrative of what the United States wants and how it is going to get it. It won’t be difficult for him to show a difference between himself and former President Trump. This meeting, as we all know, was notorious for its outcome and the way Trump spoke with Putin, essentially siding with Putin on US intelligence. So it won’t be difficult for Biden to take a harder line, at least rhetorically, than Trump and what Trump had so much trouble getting home because of the way he handled his interactions with Putin.

KELLY: Lucian, what’s at stake for Vladimir Putin?

KIM: Well, for Putin, whatever his personal relationship with a particular US president, he lives for these summits. They put him in the spotlight and legitimize him as the leader of Russia, someone that a US president thinks deserves to be met. I think in the United States people didn’t really appreciate the impact of an interview Biden gave when he called Putin a killer.

KELLY: Oh, that was the ABC interview with George Stephanopoulos.

KIM: Exactly.

(EXTRACT FROM THE ARCHIVED RECORD)

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS: So you know Vladimir Poutine. Do you think he’s a killer?

PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: Mmm hmm. I do.

STEPHANOPOULOS: So what price does he have to pay?

BIDEN: The price he’s going to pay – well, you’ll see that soon.

KELLY: So, Lucian, it went off like a bomb in Moscow?

KIM: Oh yeah. And the Kremlin describes this upcoming summit as Biden trying to come to terms with Putin after the remark. As for Putin, he wants to use this summit to show his own people that the United States is paying attention to him. And Putin will also want to show his neighbors, Ukraine in particular, that he is on the same level as Biden and that they are not.

KELLY: Okay. Before I let you go, I want to ask each of you a detail, a moment that you will be watching, and I will share mine. I remember that in Helsinki, Putin was late. He kept Trump waiting, which a lot of people, including me, were wondering, is this a little power game going on there? Lucian, do you expect more political theater in Geneva?

KIM: Yeah, I am. I agree with you that it was really telling that Putin was late for this meeting. I think in Geneva it will be interesting to observe the body language. We know Biden is a very sensitive politician. Obviously, he won’t want to sound too much of a friend to Putin, especially after Trump. But, you know, can he keep looking cool like Barack Obama?

KELLY: And, Ayesha, how about you?

RASCOE: I agree with both of you. But I’ll also look to see, is Biden sticking to the script? What will Biden’s message be? We know he can sometimes get lost. And that’s a big time for him, and so I’ll be very interested to see if he does something that we didn’t think he would say, unexpected moments. This is what I would be looking for.

KELLY: Ayesha Rascoe, NPR White House Correspondent and Lucian Kim, Moscow Correspondent, give us a little taste of what to look for in Geneva on June 16. Thanks to you two.

RASCOE: Thanks.

KIM: Thanks.

Copyright © 2021 NPR.

