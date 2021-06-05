A new strategy is needed to stop the nationalism that divides Britain





Nigel Farage’s infamous “Breaking Point” poster from the 2016 Brexit referendum is still remembered today as a classic example of a political shock tactic. Little is known about how the poster, depicting a horde of Turkish immigrants threatening their homeland, lived. Two years later, under a new headline of ‘STOP’, the Hungarian prime minister stole Farage’s inflammatory image, warning his country that his country was being invaded. A year later, an even more blatantly xenophobic image reappeared. This time in Spain of the nationalist party Vox. The irony of irony, at least when it comes to poster design, the cause of anti-internationalism has turned into internationalism.

We thought this gripping nationalism was over in the first half of the 20th century. In our time, however, they have reappeared throughout Europe, from the remodeling of the French National Front, Le Pens, the ADF in Germany, the Italian Brotherhood Federation in Italy, the Wildersparty in the Netherlands, and even social-democratic Scandinavia. Political nationalism has once again become the dominant ideology of our time, and Europe, proud of its unity, is now characterized by deep sectarian divisions. And this return of tribal nationalism is not limited to the periphery. Since 2010 we have seen defensive nationalism take shape in official tariff barriers, trade protectionism, border closures and the construction of walls separating countries. And in the last five years we have seen nationalism taken in a much more aggressive form as the US #1, China #1, India #1, Russia #1, Turkey #1 movement emerged and vaccine nationalism and medical protectionism prevailed. .

All this is far from the patriotism that George Orwell praised for the love of our nation, a natural and positive instinct to cherish our traditions, history, and culture. Instead, it’s not a patriotic celebration of us, but a grudge against them, similar to his portrayal of our vs. their nationalism, which sees life as a constant struggle between us and others. It is an ideology that aspires to and creates senemi where it does not exist, creates grievous grievances that are more imaginary than real, engenders xenophobia, excludes and even demonizes the rest.

But in one important point about its cause, this modern nationalism differs from the toxic nationalism of a century ago. The nationalist movement is then rooted in claims of cultural discrimination, economic exploitation and political exclusion. The recent rise of Western nationalism in Britain, Spain, Belgium, Eastern Europe, the United States and Canada affects very different factors: social chaos (‘I’m not worth what I do’); Cultural loss (our country is not what it used to be) and political distrust (they are all for themselves). And across Britain, it exploits the feeling that they are despised and ignored among the millions of struggling families in remote areas and countries, invisible to the political decision makers of the time and treated as second-class citizens. ‘We don’t exist for them. We are a common heir. Thus, their sensitivity to the declaring nationalism they suffer is indeed a form of discrimination, exploitation and exclusion.

Within its borders, our county is witnessing the five nationalisms of Scotland, Welsh, Irish, Ulster and English becoming strong enough to threaten the viability of the now separated kingdom. Don’t be silent. Now, our very existence depends on whether we can rescue patriotism from the clutches of this narrow nationalism by addressing deeply felt economic, social, cultural and political grievances that will continue to be misunderstood unless Boris Johnson begins to hear more knowledge. . Voices from the ground in Scotland and elsewhere.

First, we have to deal with economic instability. Devaluation of work, stagnant income from work, and shrinking opportunities at work that make many people uncertain about their place and future in this world. We must show that the answer to economic unrest does not lie in new forms of protectionism or in changing one frontier to another. Better yet, invest in upgrading people’s skills so that the economy can create tomorrow’s high-paying jobs and new social contracts. Especially during this crisis, for those who have given society the most but have been rewarded, at least: from life-saving health care and healthcare workers to delivery workers ensuring supplies from oxygen to food, to janitors keeping hospitals and workplaces safe.

It’s not just about money, it’s about respect for those who feel their dignity has been denied and deserve to be treated as equal citizens. Whether it’s family, neighborhood, work, town, town, or city, people want to feel a sense of belonging. Be part of the community with them. Hostile sectarian nationalism thrives when we fail to form strong communities and ignore the local relationships that hold us together. It’s time to reaffirm the importance of nurturing the Edmund Burkes Platoon, and Britain, in its long history, has never succumbed to a selfish individualism that has never yielded to an overwhelming centralized state that defies the common good and threatens local self-government. We must advance the basic principle of inheritance that public policy decisions affecting our lives favor early extension of locally elected mayors that are closest to where people are, if possible.

If we are to avoid years of constitutional upheaval, we must show that we can make the UK a political community based on cooperation between the four countries and regions providing mass immunization. There is really a golden thread linking our centuries-old British commitment to tolerance and freedom with modern ideas of fairness and social responsibility, and we must rediscover a shared spirit and a shared mission, shared goals and priorities. . In other words, the awakened patriotism that makes British surnames more than holding a blue passport.

It also means that governments must show that globalization is not bad and can be managed well. A nation’s credibility now depends on its ability to solve global problems that require a global response, from epidemics to pollution to the proliferation of nuclear weapons. This week’s G7 should be the springboard for a version of GlobalBritain that the entire nation can identify: a United Kingdom with leadership in vaccinating the world, closing tax havens, providing net zero carbon, and revitalizing world trade and growth is a cross-border collaboration Proof that we all benefit when this is done.

Gordon Browns’ new book Seven Ways to Change the World: How To Fix the Most Pressing Problems We Face was published June 10 by Simon and Shuster.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos