Covid: Is the UK ahead of the vaccine launch schedule?





The UK coronavirus vaccine launch is currently reaching young people in the UK despite eligibility criteria where only those over 30 are invited to book their first dose.

In the UK, the vaccine is currently available to people over the age of 30. Reservations can be made online or by calling 119.

In Scotland, the vaccine is being offered to people over the age of 30. NHS Scotland will contact you to schedule an immunization appointment.

In Wales, the vaccine is available to people over the age of 18. You can book online.

In Northern Ireland, the vaccine is available to those over the age of 18. You can call 0300200 7813 or book online.

The government said it plans to provide the first vaccine to all adults by the end of July and two vaccines to everyone over the age of 50 by June 21.

The Royal College of General Practitioners (RCGP) says GPs in some areas have vaccinated all eligible people and are therefore moving to the next cohort.

Dr Steve Mowle, South London spokesperson and GP, said: In some areas, it is likely that GPs have completed vaccinating all eligible patients, including those over 30, and are now moving into the next age group.

This shows how successful the Covid vaccination program has been so far, and the amazing and significant work of the GPs and their teams to deliver the program so efficiently.

Other reasons may result in surplus vaccine supplies, and the most important principle is to avoid wastage.

Last February, the government announced plans to vaccinate all adults in the UK by the end of July. Credit: PA

Concerns over the spread of the delta variant have accelerated the launch of the second dose. The UK is slightly ahead of the other three countries offering a second capacity, with 50.7% of adults having two jabs.

In Scotland, 48.2% got their second jab.

Northern Ireland is 47.1%.

In Wales it is 45.9%.

Coronavirus: What You Need To Know Podcast:

If GPs are immunized over the age of 30 and move to the next cohort, those currently eligible will be contacted on the site.

Elsewhere, other vaccine centers have drop-in centers where anyone over the age of 25 and in some cases over 18 can get vaccinated without an appointment.

On Monday, London’s Twickenham Stadium was transformed into a walk-in vaccine .

The organizers have released the first dose to anyone over the age of 18, stressing that they don’t want the jab to be wasted.

Thousands of people arrived at the stadium with scenes of people lining up from all over London for the jab.

(PA Graphics) Source: PA Graphics

Official advice from the Joint Board of Vaccinations and Immunizations says that people under the age of 40 should be offered an alternative to Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine.

The UK advisory body has changed precautions due to evidence that the vaccine may be associated with very rare blood clots. This means Moderna and Pfizer jab are favored by this age group.

Tier 1 Priority Group (1st dose expected by mid-April) 1 – Nursing home residents for seniors and caregivers (800,000) 2-80 years old and over and frontline health care and social workers (total 7.1 million: 3.3 million over 80’s) , healthcare workers 2.4 million, social workers 1.4 million) 3-75 years old (2.3 million) 4-70 years old and older and clinically vulnerable individuals (4.4 million) 5-65 years old and older (2.9 million) 6- All individuals aged 16 to 64 with underlying health conditions at high risk of serious illness and death (7.3 million) 7-60 years old (1.8 million) 8 -55 years old and older (2.4 million) 9-50 years old and older (2.8 million)

Stage 2 (1st dose expected by mid-July) Any person aged 10-40-49 Any person 11-30-39 Years Any person 12-18-29 years old Any person

