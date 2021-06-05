The Telegraph’s main headlines of the day





Welcome to The Telegraph’s early morning news briefing. We’ve put together the main articles covered on Saturday. Sign up for our free front page newsletter to receive twice-a-day briefings by email. 1. Exclusive: Second vaccination boosted to end Covid restrictions.

The vaccine launch in the UK will be accelerated in an effort to secure a path out of lockdown, setting the age of 40 to get a second jab within the first 8 weeks rather than the age of 12.

The Telegraph also understands that the first doses over 25 will be available starting next week as millions of dollars are called in as the government tries to beat the Covid strain. Read the full text.

2. Do not move the goal post while unlocking on June 21st. Boris Johnson said.

Boris Johnson warned against “moving the hoop” on Freedom Day on June 21 after a congressman was concerned that the unlock criteria had changed.

Ministers and government advisers have bombarded the public with data on rising cases of Covid-19 in most parts of the country, as some Toryback ventures see as a movement to soften the public against the bad news. Read the full text.

3. Move tax year end to March 31, government advisor

The new fiscal year started on April 6th for hundreds of years, but now government tax experts are trying to move this year around.

We would consider changing the start of an individual’s tax year to April 1 to coincide with the beginning of a month and quarter, or January 1. Read the full text.

4. We’re still a family no matter what: Earl of Wessex mourning for grandfather

Earland Countessof Wessex in his first joint interview shows how “flattened” it is to have a more prominent role in the slimmed down monarchy.

In an interview with The Telegraph in their first public remarks after the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral, the couple admitted that “Things have changed a bit” since the Duke and Duke of Sussex left for the United States and the Duke of York stepped down from public service. Read the full text.

5. Trash cans that are now collected only once every three weeks for 1.4 million households

Research shows that the number of bins collected from homes only once every three weeks has increased 20 times over the past five years, as a cash-strapped Congress condemns pressure to increase recycling.

According to data from the Waste and Resources Action Program, more than 1.4 million households in 22 councils collected black bin bags once every three weeks in 2020, compared to 74,000 in 2015. Read the full text.

Get the latest news and up-to-date political information from The Telegraph throughout the day.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos