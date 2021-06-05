UN chief welcomes donation of US vaccines to COVAX





UNITED NATIONS – UN chief welcomes Biden administration’s announcement that it will donate millions of doses of COVID-19 vaccine to UN-backed COVAX facility as well as countries individuals and front-line UN personnel in difficult and dangerous situations. Locations.

UN spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was also extremely grateful to the US government for including UN staff and diplomats and staff from the 193 member countries of the United Nations. UN in the US immunization program.

Biden announced Thursday that the United States will quickly give an initial allocation of 25 million doses of excess vaccine overseas through the COVAX program, which to date has only shared 76 million doses with countries in need. . Overall, the White House has announced plans to share 80 million doses worldwide by the end of June, most through COVAX.

Dujarric said the donation to UN frontline staff will allow staff members to stay and provide essential services to vulnerable people around the world in a safe and efficient manner.

Guterres renews his call for countries to share vaccines, especially with countries struggling with new outbreaks and variants, Dujarric said.

There is an urgent need for increased global solidarity to ensure that vaccines are available to everyone, everywhere, he said.

MEXICO CITY – Mexican officials said on Friday they would use 1 million U.S. doses of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine to inoculate people along the border.

President Andrs Manuel Lpez Obrador said vaccinations along Mexico’s northern border with the United States are part of an effort to fully reopen border crossings, which are currently limited to essential travel.

There is going to be a special vaccination plan in the border communities of our country on the northern border, with the aim of bringing border transport back to normal, said Lpez Obrador.

Mexican officials say they will need to get an additional 2 million doses of the single-injection vaccine they could purchase from Johnson & Johnson to immunize 3 million border residents between the ages of 18 and 40.

Presumably, those over 40 will be covered by Mexico’s regular national campaign, which does not use Johnson & Johnson, although the shot has been approved for use in Mexico.

An official on Thursday said some doses could also be used at resorts frequented by Americans, but that possibility was not included in the plan announced on Friday.

The announcement came on the same day that Mexico City announced the gradual lifting of a partial coronavirus lockdown that began over a year ago.

SACRAMENTO, Calif .– California Governor Gavin Newsom has said he will not lift the coronavirus state of emergency on June 15.

Newsom has said it will lift most virus restrictions on that date. But on Friday, Newsom said he would not lift the state of emergency which gives him broad power to change or suspend state laws and regulations.

California has been in a state of emergency since March 4, 2020. Since then, according to a resolution drafted by Republican state senators, Newsom has authorized billions of dollars in emergency spending and issued at least 47 executive orders to change or suspend 200 state laws. and regulations because of the virus.

Newsom, a Democrat, has said he will not end the state of emergency because the virus does not take time off in the summer months.

Republicans in the state Senate have repeatedly tried to pass a concurrent resolution to end the state of emergency. But majority Democrats have always blocked their efforts.

TOPEKA, Kansas. The state health department said Kansas ordered less than 1% of its vaccine allocation from the federal government for this week.

The disclosure on Friday comes as department data showed Kansas still had nearly 593,000 unused doses as of Friday, about 21% of the 2.8 million shipped to the state.

Demand for vaccines has plummeted, prompting state and county health departments to increase the number of mobile clinics and bring vaccines to churches and work sites.

Data shows that an average of 4,348 vaccine injections per day were given over the seven days ending Friday. This is its lowest seven-day average since January 21.

The department said 42.5% of states’ 2.9 million people received at least one shot of the vaccine on Friday.

Meanwhile, Kansas was trying to ramp up vaccinations with a two-day event promoting inoculations on a NASCAR track in Kansas City.

State, Wyandotte County, and the University of Kansas Health System partnered with Kansas Speedway for the event. The speedway offered vaccinated people two laps around its track and entered them into a raffle for prizes that included tickets to the NASCAR Cup Series race in October.

DENVER – Colorado has picked its first million dollar winner in a lottery that tries to inspire residents to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Governor Jared Polis announced Friday that Mead’s Sally Sliger has won the first of five $ 1 million prizes for residents who have received the COVID-19 vaccine.

Each resident who was vaccinated at the end of May was entered in the first draw. Residents had to be 18 years old and have received at least one dose of the approved coronavirus vaccines to be eligible.

Colorado is one of several states offering lottery prizes, scholarships, and other incentives to increase vaccination rates.

SACRAMENTO, Calif .– California Governor Gavin Newsom has taken over as host of a game show as the state raffled the top 15 winners of $ 50,000 for being vaccinated against the coronavirus .

Newsom and two others pulled the winners from a lottery machine on Friday.

This is the first in a series of designs, culminating in 10 grand prizes of $ 1.5 million each on June 15. It’s the day the state expects to drop nearly all coronavirus-related restrictions on businesses and gatherings.

Winners will remain anonymous unless they allow the state to share their names, and they have 96 hours to claim their prizes before the state draws additional winners. The state will contact the winners.

Friday’s winners came from Los Angeles, San Diego, Orange, Santa Clara, San Francisco, Alameda, San Luis Obispo and Mendocino counties.

BELGRADE, Serbia Serbia and Russia officially launched the production launch of the Russian vaccine Sputnik V in the Balkan country.

A symbolic ceremony on Friday saw the director of the Serbian Torlak Institute in Belgrade, Vera Stoiljkovi, press the production button as the presidents of the two countries assisted by video conference.

State television RTS said the vaccine components arrived from Russia on Thursday.

The report states that Serbia has become the first country in Europe to produce Russian vaccines. He says Sputnik V vaccines made in Serbia could be used within 10 days.

Russian vaccines have not been approved by the European Medical Agency. Slovakia and Hungary were the only countries in the European Union to use the vaccines.

Serbia maintains close political ties with Russia while formally seeking to enter the EU. The Balkan nation has also used Chinese vaccines Sinopharm, Pfizer-BioNTech and AstraZeneca.

Health officials recently dropped most restrictions on coronaviruses after the number of new cases and hospitalizations began to decline.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

