



British tourists who have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus and tested negative can enter France without “strong reasons”.

Under new border regulations, fully vaccinated people, defined as two weeks after a second dose of the EU-approved COVID-19 vaccine, which applies to all zaps currently in use in the UK, can travel to the country. Use the NHS app as proof of status.

Children accompanying an adult who has been vaccinated do not need to have the coronavirus jab, but must prove negative test results.

There’s no specific age limit point, but it’s only expected to apply to teenagers under the age of 11, which will be a problem for parents with older kids who are unlikely to get both jabs before the end of summer.

Travelers to the UK who have only been vaccinated or have not been vaccinated must be quarantined for 7 days, present evidence of a negative test result upon arrival and have a “persuasive reason” to visit.

The French government has also announced that it will eliminate the need for coronavirus testing for vaccinated EU citizens when the regulation comes into force on June 9.

However, France remains on the British Amber list. This means that returning British, regardless of their vaccination status, will be required to self-isolate at home for 10 days as part of coronavirus restrictions.

People have also been told not to travel to this category of countries.

This has been a headache for vacationers as the UK government tightens rules on international travel in a controversial decision to remove Portugal from its green list of quarantine-free destinations.

Seven countries are also moving to the red list: Afghanistan, Bahrain, Costa Rica, Egypt, Sudan, Trinidad and Tobago and Sri Lanka.

The Department of Transportation (DfT) said measures were being taken “to protect public health from the strain of concern and to safeguard vaccine launches.”

Transport Minister Grant Shapps said it was a “difficult decision” and Portugal was downgraded on 21 June as the UK government wants the UK “best chance to unlock it at home”.

He noted concerns about the new Nepalese mutant of the Indian strain for migration.

