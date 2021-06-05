G7 Finance Ministers Agree on Historic Global Tax Agreement





G7 Finance Ministers have reached a perceptual agreement on global tax reform that will ensure that the world’s largest multinational tech giants will pay fair taxes in the countries where they do business. After two days of talks in London presided over by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, the other side agrees on reforms that pay taxes in countries where multinational corporations do business. As part of the groundbreaking deal, the Treasury Secretary agrees to the Global Minimum Tax Rate Principle, which ensures that multinational corporations pay a minimum tax of 15% in each country in which they do business. Countries are also following the UK’s lead to mandate climate reporting and agreeing to measures to crack down on the proceeds of environmental crime.

Rishi Sunak, chairing the G7 Finance Ministers Meeting in London, brings his colleagues together to work together to tackle the tax challenges of the global digital economy.

After years of discussion, the finance minister has agreed to reforms that pay fair taxes in countries where multinational corporations do business.

They also agreed on the Global Minimum Tax Rate Principle, which ensures that multinational corporations pay a minimum of 15% in each country in which they do business.

The group has followed the lead in the UK by mandating companies to report the climate impact of their investment decisions and specific steps to crack down on environmental criminals, ensuring that markets play a role in the transition to net zero.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said:

These seismic tax reforms have been promoted by the UK and have been a huge boon for UK taxpayers. Created a fairer tax system suitable for the 21st century.

This is truly a historic agreement and I am proud that the G7 has shown collective leadership at this critical time in our global economic recovery.

Global Tax Reform:

At the meeting, the finance ministers agreed on the principles of the ambitious two-pillar global solution to address the tax challenges posed by the increasingly globalized and digitalized global economy.

Under one of these historic agreements, Pillar One, the largest and most profitable multinational corporations must pay taxes not only in the country where they are headquartered, but also in the country in which they do business.

This rule applies to global corporations with a minimum profit of 10% and is taxed in the country in which they operate after 20% of all profits in excess of 10% are reallocated.

A fairer system would mean the UK would raise more tax revenues from large multinationals and help pay for UK public services.

According to Pillar Two, the G7 has agreed to a global minimum corporate tax principle of at least 15% that operates on a country-by-country basis to give UK companies more equitable competition and crack down on tax evasion.

Discussion on the two pillars has been going on for years with the award of securing global consensus as a key priority for the UK G7 presidency. The agreement will be discussed in more detail at the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting in July.

Climate Disclosure Improvements:

The Secretary of the Treasury has also followed in the UK’s footsteps and accelerated action on environmental issues by, for the first time, properly incorporating climate change and biodiversity loss considerations into economic and financial decision-making.

Six years after the creation of the Climate-Related Financial Disclosures Task Force (TCFD), the UK has played a key role in ensuring that G7 countries mandate climate disclosure across their respective economies. It’s been a little over six months since the UK became the first country in the world to commit to doing so in November 2020.

This is a major step towards turning the global financial system into a net zero as investors can better understand how companies manage climate risk and allocate finance accordingly.

As the coordinated G7 approach is critical to avoiding inconsistent information and additional tolerance across markets, the Treasury Secretary has established the International Financial Reporting Standards to develop a baseline global standard for high-quality, granular sustainability reporting built from the TCFD. Supported the work of the Foundation. Frameworks and work of sustainability standards setters.

Supporting Nature and Combating Environmental Crime:

To support the UK’s efforts to foster a greener economy, the Treasury Secretary welcomed the imminent launch of a task force on nature-related financial disclosures to reflect TCFD and decided to introduce and strengthen a central government to crack down on the revenues of environmental crime. I agreed. A company’s real ownership registry. The UK was one of the first countries in the world to introduce open room ownership registration in 2016.

Disclosure of real ownership through these registries helps law enforcement agencies track illicit profits laundered through complex corporate structures, ultimately identifying who owns or controls the company and defines the perpetrators. The increased transparency will also protect the UK and the rest of the G7 from other criminal threats such as corruption, fraud and terrorist financing.

Support for Vulnerable Countries:

The G7 has also worked to continue supporting the poorest and most vulnerable countries while addressing the health and economic challenges associated with COVID-19. Based on a $650 billion special drawing rights (SDR) general allocation earlier this year, the finance ministers and central bank governors called for expedited implementation by the end of August.

G7 countries have also agreed to actively consider channeling some of their allocated SDRs voluntarily to support additional health needs, including immunizations, and to enable greener and stronger economic recovery in the most affected countries.

Addressing debt vulnerability and increasing debt transparency are essential to realizing sustainable and inclusive growth in developing countries. The G7 has also committed to publish details of new loans on a loan-by-loan basis, and hopes the G7, a leader in debt transparency, will pave the way for G20 countries and private sector creditors to do the same.

The G7 also urged the World Bank to welcome efforts on global health and vaccines and use its financial firepower to help poor countries, including COVAX, get vaccines. The G7 also urged the IMF to step up its vaccine financing efforts, and the private sector, including the pharmaceutical industry, agreed to play a larger role.

Recognizing the need to continue learning lessons from Covid-19 and preparing for future epidemics, the finance ministers have agreed to develop a new proposal to unlock market incentives for antibiotic production to combat antibiotic resistance. Finance Ministers have agreed to act now to ensure the health and economic prosperity of the G7 and future generations of its citizens.

Additional information: You can read communiqu online. The G7 Group has agreed on the need for an appropriate reconciliation between the digital services tax and the new Pillar One rules. The Chancellor reaffirmed his commitment to eliminating UK DST once the Pillar One solution is in place. It is intended to be used as a temporary solution and is a fair, proportional and non-discriminatory tax that ensures that digital businesses pay UK taxes that reflect the value derived from UK users. SDRs are assets issued by the IMF to increase member reserves and provide liquidity to vulnerable countries. Photos from the meeting can be found on the HM Treasurys Flickr page. To mark its commitment to TCFD, trees will be planted in national forests, along with eight species representing delegations from the G7 countries and the EU, including Japanese red cedar and Wellington Nia. The G7 consists of the UK, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the US and the EU. Head of the IMF, World Bank Group, OECD and FSB.

