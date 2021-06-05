Towards COP26: The Pope’s Fleet Is Greener





On Saturday, June 5, Nissan donated an electric Nissan leaf to the Vatican at an event held at the Vatican.

His eminent Cardinal Giuseppe Bertello, Vatican City Governor, presided over the transfer ceremony in the presence of Marco Toro, Managing Director of Nissan Italia. Sally Axworthy, Vatican Ambassador to England; and Seji Okada, Ambassador of the Holy See to Japan. Nissans Sunderland plant joined by video link.

Nissan Leaf was produced in Sunderland in the northeast of England. Nissan is committed to producing vehicles in a sustainable way. Production of the Nissan Leaf and the car itself are expected to reach zero net emissions within two years.

British Ambassador to the Vatican Sally Axworthy said:

The transition to electric vehicles will be an integral part of our collective effort to keep the global temperature below 1.5 degrees Celsius. In the year the UK hosts the climate summit, COP26, I am very pleased that the Vatican has recorded its fleet of vehicles with the help of Nissan. This sets a great example for all of us.

The UK has committed to reaching net zero by 2050 and will end sales of new gasoline and diesel cars in the UK by 2030. Sunderland’s automobile production demonstrates how technology can deliver sustainable economic growth and decent employment.

The Vatican Ambassador to Japan Seji Okada said:

Japanese Prime Minister Suga said that Japan aims to achieve a decarbonized society by completely zeroing greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, and that the Japanese government will strive to utilize decarbonated power sources such as renewable energy. However, he added that global decarbonization cannot be achieved through the efforts of a single nation alone, and is a challenge for the entire international community to act as one.

It is especially important that the Vatican will gradually replace service vehicles with fully electric vehicles, as Pope Francis urged urgent action on climate change, setting an example for all other countries in the world. The contribution of companies like Nissan is critical to achieving this goal.

Note to editors:

The Sunderland plant is Nissan’s central manufacturing hub in Europe. Northeast England used to be a center for coal mining, shipbuilding and steel, but most of it disappeared in the 1980s. Nissan opened in 1986. It is the largest automobile plant in the UK, producing over 500,000 cars per year, 1500 cars per day. The factory has 6,000 employees and more than 30,000 people are employed in the factory. They have made 200,000 Leafs since 2013. They built Britain’s first battery plant on site. The workforce is mainly local.

At the Climate Ambition Summit in December 2020, Pope Francis promised the Vatican City to achieve net emissions by 2050. As part of this effort, the Vatican is gradually replacing all combustion engine vehicles with electric or hybrid vehicles.

Up to COP26, the UK is working with all countries to implement the Paris Agreement to combat climate change. The main goal is to achieve a global net zero by 2050 and keep temperatures below 1.5 degrees Celsius. To achieve these goals, countries must accelerate the phase-out of coal, reduce deforestation, accelerate the transition to electric vehicles and encourage investment in renewable energy (Pick the planet).

Japanese Prime Minister Suga has declared that Japan will achieve a decarbonized society by completely zeroing greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. Prime Minister Suga also said that for COP26, Japan will accelerate the virtuous cycle of environment and growth through innovation. , continues to lead the international community for the realization of a decarbonised society in accordance with the Paris Agreement.

Follow updates on Twitter @UKinHolySee @SallyAxworthy.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos