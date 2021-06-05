Taliban strengthen in Afghanistan as US and NATO forces withdrawExBulletin





A view of what locals call the “green zone,” an area which the Afghan National Police say is controlled by the Taliban, seen from a police outpost along the Kabul-Kandahar highway, in the exterior of Maidan Shahr, Afghanistan November 7, 2020 Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images .

KABUL, Afghanistan In a dusty bus station on the outskirts of this city, ticket vendors call passengers for the southern city of Kandahar. It’s a 300 mile route and the Taliban control key parts of the highway.

There is gun fighting along the road and the Taliban are ambushing the Afghan forces.

But for bus driver Jan Mohammad, the highway seems to be the safest in years because of the Taliban. “We are comfortable now because the police are not harassing us for bribes,” said Jan Mohammad, 32, who, like many Afghans, does not have a last name. The Taliban even issue receipts for the tariffs they collect so drivers don’t have to pay again, he says. And there are fewer hold-ups on the road, he adds: “Thieves can’t even spend five minutes on the road, because the Talibs jump on their motorcycles as soon as they hear about it. a problem.

Still, he admits it’s not safe for everyone. “They check the identity cards of the passengers,” he said. “If you’re with the Afghan army, they’ll take you off the bus.” Rights groups say the Taliban have detained and sometimes killed people suspected of working with government security forces.

Another driver, Sharif Omeri, says insurgents search passenger cell phones for music or material prohibited by the strict version of Islam banned by the Taliban. “They once found a guy who had pornography on his phone,” he says. “They told her to delete it and stop watching porn.”

All over Afghanistan there are echoes of what the Taliban did in the 1990s when they took power after a brutal civil war. The Taliban wrenched order out of chaos, imposing tough rules on Afghan society until they were overthrown in the US invasion in 2001.

Over the next two decades, the Taliban fought against the Afghan government and its international allies to regain land and power. Analysts say the insurgents have gotten stronger for years. Now, as US and NATO troops retreat, the Taliban appear even more emboldened and wrest more territory from the US-backed Afghan government.

“Even the smallest mujahid feels like he has defeated a superpower, and everyone combined,” said a Taliban commander, second in charge of military operations in a district of Kabul. He requested anonymity to speak to NPR so that he could not be identified by Afghan or foreign forces.

The Taliban have accelerated a years-old trend of seizing districts since the United States reduced its airstrikes in support of Afghan forces following the Trump administration’s deal with the Taliban in February of last year, according to Jonathan Schroden, an expert at the Center. for naval analyzes in Arlington, Virginia.

The deal called for the departure of foreign forces from Afghanistan, largely in exchange for the insurgents refraining from attacks and harboring terrorist groups like al-Qaida.

“Things have gotten considerably worse over the past year,” said Schroden. “What you see the Taliban doing now is not just taking rural areas, but taking rural areas closer and closer to big cities, provincial capitals, for example, and effectively surrounding them and cutting off roads. that connect them. “

A recent quarterly report from the Inspector General to Congress indicated that in February the Taliban surrounded five provincial capitals, including Kandahar, Afghanistan’s second largest city. The insurgents have doubled their territory since 2018, according to Bill Roggio, a senior researcher at the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies, who closely follows the Taliban’s military gains. “And keep in mind: that was when the US forces were there,” he says.

Since President Biden announced the departure of US and allied forces by the symbolic date of September 11, US defense officials have reportedly said they intend to complete the withdrawal as early as July. A month after the process began, the US Central Command said this week that the military was “30-44%” of the way.

As foreign forces leave, Roggio predicts that the Taliban will capture entire swathes of southern and eastern Afghanistan. “I think we’re going to see the real offense come in the next few months,” he said.

“Buy rockets, mortars, surface-to-air missiles”

An arms dealer in the eastern city of Jalalabad says the Taliban are acquiring heavier weapons than usual. “Since the Americans agreed to withdraw from Afghanistan, the Taliban are buying more,” he said.

He asks NPR to use only his nickname, Haji, to avoid being identified. He is in his 60s and says he has sold arms to the Taliban and other militants for much of the past four decades of the near-continuous conflict in Afghanistan.

“They are buying rockets, mortars, surface-to-air missiles,” he said, noting that these were not their usual purchases of small arms, like automatic rifles and ammunition. He says he knows that as many as 35 Russian-made surface-to-air missiles were purchased for the Taliban for $ 70,000 each.

NPR was unable to independently verify the dealer’s claims.

Analyst Schroden, who provided assessments of Afghanistan’s security situation to Congress, says the claims are plausible.

“Air dominance is one of the [Afghan national defense and security forces’] few critical benefits, ”he says. If the Taliban “had air defense capabilities, that would be a game-changer in terms of military balance.”

“We will arrive as conquerors”

At a gas station on the outskirts of Kabul, the Taliban commander says the group has their eyes on the capital. “When we get to Kabul, we’ll come as conquerors,” he told NPR.

Taliban leaders are publicly declaring, however, that they are serious about peace talks with the Afghan government, which were among the terms of the US-Taliban deal. Negotiations are aimed at reaching a power-sharing deal between the Taliban and other Afghan parties, but talks have collapsed since they began in September.

Speaking to NPR, the commander said the Taliban intend to rule Afghanistan in accordance with their hardline version of Islamic law, reversing some of the gains made by women since insurgents took power from Kabul. “Women will be able to study, work and move freely, but they will cover their faces. They will be separated. We will not have democracy. We will have an Islamic regime.”

He claims it will be a utopia, but he warns: “We will punish those who do not swear allegiance to us.

Murders escalate

Some analysts believe that the Taliban are already punishing prominent critics before their future regime.

“This deal actually encouraged the Taliban,” said Weeda Mehran, lecturer on conflict, security and development at the British University of Exeter, “to murder people and try to get rid of those who are a problem”.

Mehran refers to the killings of dozens of Afghan journalists, activists, clerics and other influential members of society.

The killings escalated after talks began between Afghan government negotiators and Taliban officials. The United States accuses the Taliban of a large number of murders. The Taliban deny any responsibility. “This is false enemy propaganda,” said a spokesperson, who uses the name Zabihullah Mujahid. He blamed Afghan government intelligence officials for the killings.

Afghan government defense officials say their forces can protect the country from the Taliban and, even after the pullout, could call for international air support if needed. But in recent weeks, insurgents have invaded four districts, in some incidents, causing Afghan forces to flee without fighting.

During a recent trip on the Kabul-Kandahar highway in a passenger bus, sounds of clashes were heard between Taliban fighters and government forces in Wardak province, which is adjacent to Kabul.

The bus was reported at one of the four Taliban highway checkpoints. A fighter donned a black turban and camouflage jacket, which appeared to have been taken by government forces, over his traditional long shirt and loose pants and wore mittens. He held a rifle in one hand and in the other a green laser pointer to aim at the vehicles to be searched.

He got on the bus shouting the traditional Muslim salute: “As-salaam alaikum!

He shone his light on the passengers before landing on a young man. “What is your job?” He asked. “I work in a hotel,” replied the passenger.

The talibés came back to the door of the bus. “Forgive us for the hassle,” he apologized. “Please pray for us.”

Fazelminallah Qazizai reported from Kabul and Jalalabad; Diaa Hadid from Canberra, Australia.

