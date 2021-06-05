US judge overturns California assault weapon banExBulletin





SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) A federal judge on Friday overturned California’s three-decade ban on assault weapons, ruling it violated the constitutional right to bear arms.

U.S. District Judge Roger Benitez of San Diego has ruled that the state’s definition of illegal military-style rifles unlawfully deprives law-abiding Californians of the guns commonly licensed in most other states and by the US Supreme Court- United.

“Under no heightened level of control, the law cannot survive,” Benitez said. He issued a permanent injunction against law enforcement, but suspended it for 30 days to give state attorney general Rob Bonta time to appeal.

Governor Gavin Newsom condemned the decision, calling it “a direct threat to public safety and the lives of innocent Californians, period.”

In his 94-page ruling, the judge spoke favorably about modern weapons, said they were used extensively for legal reasons.

“Like the Swiss Army Knife, the popular AR-15 rifle is a perfect combination of national defense weapon and national defense equipment. Good for home and battle,” the judge said in the introduction to his ruling. .

This comparison “completely undermines the credibility of this decision and is a slap in the face for families who have lost loved ones to this weapon,” Newsom said in a statement. “We are not backing down in this fight, and we will continue to push for common sense gun laws that will save lives.”

Bonta called the decision flawed and said it would be appealed.

California first restricted assault weapons in 1989, with multiple updates to the law since then.

Assault weapons as defined by law are more dangerous than other firearms and are used disproportionately in crime, mass shootings and against law enforcement, with more casualties, he said. assert the state attorney general’s office, and their prohibition “contributes to the important public security interests of the state.”

In addition, an increase in sales of over 1.16 million other types of pistols, rifles and shotguns over the past year, more than a third of which to potential first-time buyers. , shows that the ban on assault weapons “has not prevented law-abiding citizens of the state from acquiring a range of firearms for lawful purposes, including self-defense,” said the state in a court case in March.

Similar restrictions on assault weapons have already been upheld by six other federal district and appeals courts, the state argued. Canceling the ban would allow not only assault rifles, but things like assault rifles and assault pistols, state officials said.

But Benitez disagreed.

“This case does not concern extraordinary weapons located at the outer limits of Second Amendment protection. The prohibited ‘assault weapons’ are not bazookas, howitzers or machine guns. These weapons are dangerous and only useful for specific purposes. military, ”said his decision.

Despite California’s ban, there are currently around 185,569 assault weapons registered with the state, the judge said.

“This is an average case of medium-sized to medium-used firearms,” ​​the ruling said. “One must be forgiven if one is persuaded by the media and others that the nation is inundated with deadly AR-15 assault rifles. The facts, however, do not support this hyperbole, and the facts matter.”

“In California, knife murder is seven times more common than rifle murder,” he added.

In a preliminary ruling in September, Benitez said California’s complicated legal definition of assault weapons can trap otherwise law-abiding gun owners with criminal penalties that, among other things, can trap them. deny their Second Amendment right to own firearms.

“The burden on the fundamental right of the Second Amendment, if any, is minimal,” the state said, as the guns can still be used, but not with the modifications that turn them into assault weapons. Modifications like a shorter barrel or a collapsible butt make them more concealable, state officials said, while things like a pistol grip or thumbhole grip make them more lethal by improving their accuracy. because they are drawn quickly.

The complaint filed by the San Diego County Gun Owners Political Action Committee, the California Gun Rights Foundation, the Second Amendment Foundation and the Firearms Policy Coalition is among several gun advocacy groups challenging California gun laws, which are among the strictest in the country.

The lawsuit filed in August 2019 followed a series of deadly nationwide shootings involving military-style rifles.

It has been filed on behalf of gun owners who want to use large capacity magazines in their legal rifles or pistols, but have said they cannot as it will turn them into illegal assault weapons under of California law. Unlike military weapons, semi-automatic rifles fire a bullet every time the trigger is pulled, and complainants say they’re legal in 41 states.

The lawsuit said California is “one of the few states to ban many of the nation’s most popular semi-automatic firearms because they share one or more features in common, such as pistol grips and barrels. threaded “, frequently but not exclusively with detachable ammunition magazines.

The state is appealing Benitez’s 2017 ruling against the state’s nearly two-decade ban on the sale and purchase of magazines containing more than 10 bullets. The move sparked a shopping spree a week before the judge shut down sales during the appeal. It was confirmed in August by a three-judge appeal board, but the 9th U.S. Court of Appeals said in March that an 11-member board would reconsider the case.

The state also appealed Benitez’s April 2020 decision blocking a California law of 2019 requiring a background check of anyone purchasing ammunition.

Both of these measures were championed by Newsom when he was lieutenant governor, and they were supported by voters in a 2016 poll.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos