UK records 5,765 new Covid cases as fears of lifting delays grow

He recorded 5,765 new Covid cases in the UK, a 70% increase in just one week.

Official government statistics show the total number of coronavirus deaths since the outbreak of the pandemic has risen to 127,836, with seven deaths.

Last Saturday, 3,398 cases were recorded and seven people died.

Also, data shows that more than 40 million people have had at least one Covid vaccine.

A total of 40,124,229 received the first jab, and approximately 27,160,635 received the second.

The UK Public Health Department said on Thursday that the Indian strain is believed to have prevailed in the UK.

Professor Stephen Reicher, a member of the Scientific Pandemic Insights Group on Behaviors (Spi-B), which advises governments, said it would be foolish to push for a full reopening later this month.

He said there is now enough evidence to say that the four main tests of one of the governments’ containment roadmaps have not been met due to the spread of the Indian strain.

I think it’s clear that it would be foolish to proceed with the data we currently have on the basis of the government’s own standards. In fact, the risk would be very high, he said.

Again, to emphasize that it’s about data, not dates, and if you make too much about dates, you’ll get stuck in a corner and I think that’s what the government did.

A UK government spokesperson said on 21 June that no decision had been made on whether to ease all coronavirus restrictions.

As the Prime Minister said, we can’t see anything from the current data suggesting a need to deviate from the roadmap, the spokesperson said.

We continue to review the data and the latest scientific evidence, and no decision has yet been made on Phase 4.

Bibliographic tests were deployed in 25 locations in the UK to identify South African and Indian strains.

However, although incidence has increased, hospitalizations and mortality have remained low, indicating that immunization programs are preventing serious illness.

Chris Hopson, chief executive of NHS Providers, said there was no significant increase in the number of people admitted to hospitals with a strain of Covid-19 first discovered in India, known as the Delta strain.

He said in an interview with BBC Breakfast on Saturday that Bolton’s hospital patients with Covid-19 peaked at 50, compared to 170 in November and 115 in January and February.

Infection rates are rising in several places, he said.

We know that hospitalizations are increasing and the proportion of people hospitalized in the area is increasing. But they don’t rise that much.

He added: Areas that have been at the forefront of this wave, areas like Bolton, especially interesting, are now reaching a point where community infections are starting to decline.

