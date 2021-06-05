Get the vax, win a shotgun: US states get creative to encourage vaccination | American politics





It was first a lottery to win $ 1 million in Ohio. Then another lottery was set up in West Virginia.

In Illinois, people could get free tickets to the Six Flags theme park.

In New Jersey, that meant free beer.

The Governor of Minnesota announced giveaways that included fishing licenses, gift cards, and state park licenses, among others.

And West Virginia upped the stakes, adding the chance to win shotguns or shotguns.

Governors across the country are using almost shameless inducements to lure Americans who haven’t received a coronavirus vaccine to voluntarily take a jab. And a few people who took part in these raffles won prizes, even $ 1 million.

It is partly a movement of necessity. There are still Americans who actively abstain from getting vaccinated against Covid-19 or who have not yet done so.

Companies have also stepped in to give a boost to the unvaccinated. The percentage of a state’s population that has been vaccinated varies widely. Some states are approaching 70%, and others are still below 50%.

The governors therefore had to be creative. Washington State Governor Jay Inslee on Thursday announced the launch of a lifetime state lottery to get a vaccine, with prizes including a $ 2 million lottery, gaming systems, and built-in prizes. speakers, as well as help with tuition fees and higher education expenses.

In New Jersey, the governor, in partnership with the state health department, has implemented a shooting and beer incentive program, which allows any New Jersey of legal age to drink alcohol that gets vaccinated for the first time in May to also enjoy a free beer via breweries participating in the program.

This type of approach was hailed by Joe Biden on Wednesday when he announced a month of action to reach the goal of vaccinating 70% of American adults by the July 4 holiday, with the president nodding his head to a gift offered by beer makers saying: That’s right, take a picture and have a beer. Free beer for all ages 21 and over to celebrate independence from the virus.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki echoed this Thursday during the daily briefing.

Free beer which seems very attractive to the public, it seems, in [the] headlines, Psaki said.

In a video that went viral in May, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice sat at his desk with his English Bulldog, named Babydog, on his lap.

If you don’t do it for your family, you need to get the Babydog vaccine, Justice says to the camera. That’s all we can say about it. Now she wants you to be vaccinated so badly and she is the one who will guide us through all of these incentives. And without any question, Shell is giving you a high five right now, but you need to get the shot.

Incentive programs have become a bipartisan trend with governors from red states like West Virginia or blue states like California offering a range of incentives.

And there have been million dollar winners before. In Ohio, Jonathan Carlyle of Toledo won the Vax-a-Million States Lottery.

I kept talking about it, and working all the time, and when the Vax-a-Million thing started, I immediately went over there and got it. It pushed me to the limit, Carlyle told Toledo Blade. He said he would use the money to pay bills and buy a house.

Not all governors handed out prizes. In Utah, Gov. Spencer Cox, a Republican, says he monitors the effectiveness of lotteries.

It would be really great if we didn’t need any incentive at all. Hopefully not dying is a big incentive, the governor said according to Deseret News.

In North Carolina, Governor Roy Cooper, a Democrat, is considering a vaccine lottery.

We need to do everything we can to make sure we can get as many shots as possible, Cooper said according to ABC affiliate KATV.

North Carolina already has a $ 25 vaccine incentive program.

In South Carolina, State House of Representatives Minority Leader Todd Rutherford has offered to use Covid-19 relief money to set up $ 1 million in prizes for that people get vaccinated. In an interview, when The Guardian suggested it was surprising some people still haven’t been vaccinated, Rutherford lamented with a moan: You and me both!

The only way I think we can start breaking through is by using what works in other states and I think Ohio has seen a 29% increase in their vaccinations because of this, Rutherford said. And if we can get that kind of increase by spending a million, two million dollars, I think it’s a no-brainer.

